Alicia Keys stuns at the Super Bowl sporting a super-sleek short hairstyle

Alicia Keys had us lusting over her short hairstyle at the Super Bowl 2013

Alicia Keys gave an outstanding performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2013, wowing on stage in a floor-sweeping red fishtail gown. Looking effortlessly glamorous, the singer completed her look with a gold necklace and a super-sleek side-parted short hairstyle.

SHORT HAIRSTYLE IDEAS

Over the past few months Alicia Keys has been proving the versatility of a short hairstyle by trying out quiffs, mussed-up updos and voluminous blow-dries. However, the star took on one of the trickiest short hairstyles for her Super Bowl performance, as the bold and masculine hairstyle is not one of the easiest to pull off. Alicia, of course, did it with aplomb, adding a feminine touch with smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Watch the video below for more short hairstyle ideas...