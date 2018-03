Alexa Chung was back on top of our style radar at the amfAR Gala 2012, looking effortlessly glam in a stunning Chanel dress and Perspex heels.

PONYTAIL HAIRSTYLE IDEAS

It wasn’t only Alexa’s designer frock that we were lusting over, we loved her fuss-free ponytail hairstyle too!

SEE MORE ALEXA CHUNG PICTURES

We adore Alexa Chung’s ponytail hairstyle not just because it is the epitome of easy evening elegance, it’s also super-easy to recreate at home!

100 EASY HAIRSTYLES

Watch our hair how-to video and get tips on how to create the perfect ponytail hairstyle in minutes…