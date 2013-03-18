Alexa Chung is the new face of L'Oreal Professionnel INOA Colour

L’Oreal Professionnel have revealed that Alexa Chung is their new ambassador…

Celebrity style icon Alexa Chung has just been announced as the first ever face of L’Oreal’s professional in-salon hair colour brand INOA.

Known for her effortless cool style and signature tousled grow-out bob, it’s not hard to see why Alexa was the perfect choice for L’Oreal Professionnel.

“Alexa’s well known distinctive personal style from her clothes to her hair make her the perfect ambassador ,” explains L’Oreal.

Drawing from the brands new INOA Mocha Spring Summer 2013 Collection, colourist Jose Quijano from Neville Hair & Beauty has used a combination of shades from the brand new Mocha collection to create the ultimate natural brunette with great depth and enviable shine. In the new campaign pictures Alexa sports the glossy new hair colours!

"INOA MOCHA shades are the perfect colour choice for Alexa. The results are brilliantly polished and with natural multi-tonal reflect which suit her style!" explains Jose.

Showing her love for her prestigious new hair role, Alexa explained "I am delighted to be working with such an iconic brand. L'Oréal Professionnel is behind some of the amazing looks on the catwalks in London and Paris so I'm really excited to join the team.”

