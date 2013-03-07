Agyness Deyn goes to the dark side - with her barnet

Agyness Deyn ups the style stakes by going from platinum blonde to a gothic black hairstyle

The heat would be on to the max when getting ready for the New York premiere of “Coco Before Chanel.”

But Agyness Deyn laughed in the face of the fashion police by ditching her platinum blonde ‘do for a black bowl cut.

Trust Aggy to make such a dramatic colour change in one fell swoop. Any lesser mortal would make a change this dramatic gradually with several visits to the salon but this girl is far too cool to play it safe.

And apart from the colour there's the bowl cut... Every child’s nightmare, aka ‘the pudding bowl.’ You may be surprised to see her sporting this look but as always, she’s bang on trend, as this cut is fresh from the runway of 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Nailing two A/W beauty trends at once; the bowl cut and gothic beauty, a la Ashlee Simpson, Lily Allen and Taylor Momsen, we can’t help but salute this style daredevil.

By Alice Ripman