Agyness Deyn gets punk'd!

Agyness Deyn's latest look? A punk mohawk. And where else to debut it that London Fashion Week...

London Fashion Week encourages all sort of risque styles, especially when the likes of Giles Deacon, Henry Holland and Vivienne Westwood are showing.

So we weren't at all surprised when shots of Agyness Deyn appeared with a punk-rock shaved mohawk. Only Agyness could carry this one off!

While we doubt this look will filter down to the high street or appeal to me or you, we're sure it'll receive worthy tabloid coverage.

By Alice Ripman