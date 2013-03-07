A Supermodel Hair Secret

None of us are born with hair that does as it’s told, especially in this unpredictable weather (even us InStyle beauty girls have a daily fight with our frizz)! So when we heard about supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s, new hair obsession, we just had to try it.

“Rosie loves Oleo-Relax Slim Cream as it’s a great product for smoothing her hair and giving it shine,” her hairdresser George Northwood from Daniel Hersheson's salon told us recently. “I just apply a chick-pea sized amount through the mid lengths and ends to make blow-drying really easy.”

And RHW is right to be obsessed. This is a must for solving stubborn stray issues…One blow-dry later, and the InStyle beauty desk is frizz-free and happy! Yay!

by Donna Francis