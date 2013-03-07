100 HAIRSTYLES… Get inspiration for your new hairdo with our top hair trends!

From Jennifer Aniston to Alexa Chung, whether it's classic or edgy, short or long, see our pick of the hottest 100 hairstyles of the season so far…

Get inspiration for your new hairstyle with InStyle's pick of the hottest hairdos of the season…

100 HAIRSTYLES TO TRY NOW!

Ponytails, power partings, plaits and wild waves paraded down the autumn/winter 2011 runways, while chic bobs, heavy fringes, red hues and volumised tresses have all been spotted on the A-list's finest.

With undone glamour hitting the red carpets across the globe - think Blake Lively and Diane Kruger - party hair this season takes on more natural, mussed-up forms in casual, easy-to-do, wearable styles, while for downtime days the pony and plait reign supreme.

So whether you're after a cool cut, fab fringe, bold new colour, party hairstyle or just a little inspiration in general, we've pulled together our chart of the 100 hottest hairstyles to covet this season.

Find your dream 'do, print off the pic and pop down to your 'dresser...

SEE THE 100 HOTLIST

TRY IT YOURSELF WITH OUR HAIR HOW TO VIDEOS