Ariana Grande Gave Her Ponytail An Epic Upgrade

Change is in the hair, according to Ariana Grande. Yesterday for her CBS concert, the star topped off her space princess-inspired getup with an updated version of her trademark ponytail.

Her former platinum tone shifted toward the deep brunette end of the color spectrum, and across the top of her head, Grande added three mini-braids—not to mention, some serious length. It's no pumpkin spice auburn, but certainly still a welcome change for fall.

Take a closer look at her new 'do from every angle below, then see even more celeb hair makeovers in our gallery

Article courtesy of Marianne Mychaskiw at InStyle.com