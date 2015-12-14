9 Sulphate-Free Shampoos to Keep Your Hair Healthy This Winter

Don't be fooled by those sultry adverts that feature luxurious hair washes with tons of foam. The ingredients that are responsible for that extra lather, sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate, don't add nutrients to strands. Believe it or not, those common ingredients, found in many shampoos, can actually be very damaging to the hair. If you have chemically treated hair, you'll especially want to steer clear of the drying formulas. Besides stripping hair follicles of essential oils, sulphate shampoos can also cause untamable frizz, and damage to the scalp. During the winter you'll want to make sure your go-to cleanser is free of the harmful chemicals to ensure the healthiest results after every wash. Here are ten alternatives to keep your strands nourished in the cold, dry temperatures.
1. ALTERNA Haircare CAVIAR Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
Here's a sulfate-free formula that also protects your hair color from fading.
£23; beautybay.com
2. Shea Moisture SuperFruit Complex 10-IN-1 Multi-Benefit Shampoo
Rich in antioxidants, this multi-benefit shampoo delivers colour protection, hydration, rejuvenation and manageability, and also has anti-stress and anti-benefits.
£11;boots.com
3. MoroccanOil Hydrating Shampoo
Your stressed-out strands will thank you for choosing this argan oil infused shampoo. A few drops are more than enough to moisturise your hair while also rebuilding damaged strands, thanks to Vitamins A and E and red algae.
£17; hairtrade.com
4. OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo
Here's a formula that will leave strands silky smooth, plush add extra shine.
£7; boots.com
5. Hairburst for Longer Stronger Hair Shampoo & Conditioner
Steal both the shampoo and conditioner for impossibly soft, nourished hair - plus it'll make your hair grow like mad.
£25; beautybay.com
6. Jason Organic Sea Kelp Shampoo
Enriched with sea kelp, ginseng and kukui nut oil, this affordable shampoo helps smooth and calm frizzy hair.
7. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Conditioning Shampoo
Rich, creamy and coconut-ey: this shampoo has it all. Infused with the cult favourite coconut oil and keratin, it's also free from sulphates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and gluten.
£4; superdrug.com
8. Giovanni Cosmetics Smooth as Silk Deep Moisture Shampoo
If you suffer from dry hair, look no further. This hydrating formula leaves strands clean without stripping away the hair's natural oils.
9. Grow Gorgeous 11-IN-1 Cleansing Conditioner
This formula works wonders on chemically damaged hair while gently removing any product buildup.
£18; lookfantastic.com