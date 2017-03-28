24 Jan 2018
The Celebrity Hair Makeovers Of 2017 That Have Us Running To The Hairdressers
-
1. Jennifer Lopez
In March, the singer and actress chopped her sleek, waist-grazing hair into a shoulder-length lob.
In March, the singer and actress chopped her sleek, waist-grazing hair into a shoulder-length lob.
-
2. Kristen Stewart
In March, the actress unveiled her edgiest haircut yet: a shaved head and bleach blonde shade.
-
3. Gabrielle Union
At the end of February, Union chopped her long layers into a chin-grazing bob.
-
4. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale debuted a new, shorter cut in February. The actress's hairstylist Kristin Ess cut a few inches off her ends to officially give her a bob.
Lucy Hale debuted a new, shorter cut in February. The actress's hairstylist Kristin Ess cut a few inches off her ends to officially give her a bob.
-
5. Allison Williams
The Girls star debuted a dramatic new blonde shade on Instagram in February.
-
6. Katy Perry
In February, Katy Perry wen't even blonder and debuted a icy platinum shade on Instagram.
-
7. Lena Dunham
At the beginning of February, the Girls creator said good bye to her hit HBO series with a new, long ombré hairstyle.
-
8. Kerry Washington
The star chopped her hair into a chin-length bob, which held a warm copper tint, in late January.
-
9. Aubrey Plaza
The longtime brunette revealed a warm copper hue at the Sundance Film Festival.
-
10. Kylie Jenner
In late January, Kylie Jenner chopped her long layers into a blunt bob.
-
11. Selena Gomez
Her long layers had a good run, but Selena Gomez also jumped on the long bob bandwagon at the start of 2017.
-
12. Ciara
Ciara cut her long strands to a collarbone-skimming length, complemented by side-swept bangs.
-
13. Justin Bieber
The Biebs kicked off 2017 by revisiting his trademark swoop.
-
14. Taryn Manning
The Orange Is the New Black star rang in 2017 with a pastel pink hue.
