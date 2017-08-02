9 Pics That Will Convince You to Get the Modern Perm

The word perm might paint a picture of ‘80s prom queens and Cher in all her glory, but trust us when we say things have changed. Once consisting of voluminous tight ringlets (the “higher the hair, closer to god” idiom should ring a bell here) the iconic hairstyle has gotten a drastic modern makeover, now resembling something closer to the beachy, messy waves your favourite celebrities wear on the reg. And now thanks to the new techniques, you can wear them 24/7 without the hassle of breaking out a curling wand, or taking daily plunges in salt water if you’re that dedicated.

If you’re still on the fence or need some visual examples of the 2017 take on the ‘do, the Internet has got you covered. Keep scrolling to check out how real women are wearing the perm today. If these pics don’t convince you to take the plunge, we don’t know what will.

The Streicher sisters, who own California-based beauty studio STRIIIKE, are known for their permanent wave strategy. Just check out this chopped (and now wavy) bob.

Doesn't it look like she just walked out of the salt water? Amazing.

@olaplex perm 🌀💁🏻🌀 #texturetuesday A post shared by raven camacho (@soraverly) on Jul 19, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

This perm was created using the Olaplex technique, which is the same one Julianne Hough's hairstylist used for the celebrity's hair.

You don't have to go for the undone look, though. You can still get tighter, bouncy curls, too.

Damian Santiago of mizu salon New York created this beachy masterpiece.

Yes, THIS is a perm.

Can't get over this volume.