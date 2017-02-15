27 Feb 2018
Grow It Out: Keep Your Haircut Flattering at Every Stage
1. Emma Stone
The varied layers in Emma Stone’s ombre bob made growing into a longer length easy, as they continued to frame her face as they reached shoulder-level, but the bangs can be a little tricky. As your fringe begins to reach your brows, blow-dry the ends with a round brush so that they curve inwards and stay out of your eyes. While Stone ended up revisiting her bob, her side swept bangs-while a bit shorter-stayed intact
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Though her pixie had a good run, Jennifer Lawrence’s long bob proved to be just as chic. Make like the star and battle the in-between stage by brushing your longer layers to the side, or brush them back to mimic a pompadour-esque look, which can mask the new growth.
3. Jada Pinkett Smith
Not long after chopping her hair into a pixie, Jada Pinkett Smith stepped out in a polished bob, and was back to her longer strands in July. For a look as precise as her chin-length crop, we recommend seeing your hairstylist for regular trims to take care of any strands that may be at awkward lengths. As your hair gets longer, ask your pro to add layers into the one-level cut.
4. Jessica Alba
One reason lobs like Jessica Alba’s have been trending over the past few months? They grow out more gracefully than most cuts. When your hair is in between stages, use a curling iron to add movement and hide any uneven length.
5. Michelle Williams
An ultra-short cut like Michelle Williams’ will need regular trims to keep it from falling into awkward territory. Keep your bangs long, but have your stylist taper the back into slightly-short, even layers. A generous sweep of pomade or a sparkly headband can create a whole new look while keeping flyaways in check as you get closer to bob-level.
6. Mindy Kaling
Though she’s funny on-screen, Kaling doesn’ t play around when it comes to her hair game. A deep side-part like the star’s makes even that tricky transitional period appear streamlined and chic, thanks to its ability to keep unmanageable wisps out of sight.
7. Katie Holmes
To keep heavy bangs like Katie Holmes’ from feeling too heavy once they start to grow out, part them in the center, and use a curling iron or round brush to give them a subtle bend. Once your fringe passes your cheekbones, it’ll be easy enough to blend with the rest of your layers.
8. Katy Perry
Not a fan of waiting? Make like Katy Perry and add in some extensions! The star went for a chin-length bob in February, and after switching shades a few times, she returned to her longer style and brow-skimming fringe at the MTV VMAs with the help of some well-placed pieces. Clip-in styles are the easiest option if you don’t feel like visiting the salon-if the shade is slightly off, use a blast of tinted dry shampoo to blend the hue with your natural color, and to get rid of that telltale synthetic shine.
9. Julianne Hough
If your pixie has longer layers in the front like Julianne Hough’s, you have room to experiment with a range of different looks. Switch up your part to conceal those pesky baby hairs, or pin lengthy pieces into a twisted updo. Once your strands start to descend toward your chin, visit your hairstylist so you can ride out a short, choppy bob.
