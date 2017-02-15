

Not a fan of waiting? Make like Katy Perry and add in some extensions! The star went for a chin-length bob in February, and after switching shades a few times, she returned to her longer style and brow-skimming fringe at the MTV VMAs with the help of some well-placed pieces. Clip-in styles are the easiest option if you don’t feel like visiting the salon-if the shade is slightly off, use a blast of tinted dry shampoo to blend the hue with your natural color, and to get rid of that telltale synthetic shine.