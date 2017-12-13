Get Me Bodied: The Best Volumising Products for Thicker, Fuller Hair

After a long cold spell and many months of layering on the winter accessories, it seems that our hair has developed a sudden fear of heights and is looking just a little flat. And the issue isn't exclusive to those of us with straighter hair textures-even already curly strands can lose their shape and bounce when confined to the space of your knitted beanie.

The advent of the new season means our layers can finally come out of hibernation mode and bring back the mantra of "the higher the hair, the closer to heaven," so we're turning the volume up to 11 with an arsenal of brand-new body boosting products.

From spritz-on formulas by VO5, Oribe, and Tresemme, to powder based versions like Bumble and Bumble's, which double as dry shampoo, we put together a list of the best volumisers to give your strands some lift. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!