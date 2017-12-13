Get Me Bodied: The Best Volumising Products for Thicker, Fuller Hair

After a long cold spell and many months of layering on the winter accessories, it seems that our hair has developed a sudden fear of heights and is looking just a little flat. And the issue isn't exclusive to those of us with straighter hair textures-even already curly strands can lose their shape and bounce when confined to the space of your knitted beanie.
The advent of the new season means our layers can finally come out of hibernation mode and bring back the mantra of "the higher the hair, the closer to heaven," so we're turning the volume up to 11 with an arsenal of brand-new body boosting products.
From spritz-on formulas by VO5, Oribe, and Tresemme, to powder based versions like Bumble and Bumble's, which double as dry shampoo, we put together a list of the best volumisers to give your strands some lift. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!
1. Christophe Robin Volumizing Hair Mist with Rose Water, £29.00
You can guarantee your hair will be looking full and smelling amazing with this mist. Jen Atkin says its a staple for her styling kit, thanks to its 96% composition of rose water that boots volume and shine without any silicones.
Available at lookfantastic | £29.00
2. Grow Gorgeous Full Bodied Shampoo and Conditioner, £27.90
Grow Gorgeous has just launched their new volumising range which is going to take your do from limp to LIVING. With a shampoo and conditioner designed to give you the big, bouncy locks you've always wanted, it combines plant-derived proteins with pea peptides for ultimate haircare goodness.
Available at Grow Gorgeous | £27.90
4. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, £20
5. Bumble and Bumble Pret a Powder, £22
When a blow-dry is good, we've been known to rock it for two, three, or even four days. A few sprinkles of Bumble and Bumble's Pret-a-Powder on roots instantly perks up limp strands by acting as both a volumiser and a dry shampoo, returning your 'do to its salon-fresh state.
Available at lookfantastic | £22.00
6. Sexy Hair Spray & Stay Volumizing Intense Hairspray, £15.95
What do you get when you cross a great volumiser with a superbly holding hairspray? Sexy Hair Spray & Stay Volumizing Intense Hairspray, which locks in a Victoria's Secret-esque blowdry in just a few blasts.
Available at lookfantastic | £15.95
7. Shu Uemura Art of Hair Fiber Lift Protective Volumizer, £16.50
Thanks to the ample amount of copolymers in the formula, which bulk up thin tendrils and impart a more massive shape, a little of Shu Uemura's Fiber Lift can go a long way.
Available at Feel Unique | £16.50
8. Alterna Bamboo Blowout Bombshell Kit, £47
Alterna's three-step kit is the holy trinity of lush layers. The lightweight, bamboo-infused shampoo and conditioner prep your strands for a higher altitude, while the volumising spray keeps each strand sky-high for two days solid.
Available at lookfantastic | £47.00
9. Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizer Spray, £18.50
One spritz of this keratin-infused formula at your roots before blow-drying simultaneously smooths frizz and flyaways while forming Blake Lively-like levels of voluminous waves.
Available at lookfantastic | £18.50
