15 Oct 2017
Find Your Perfect Brush
1. Find Your Perfect Brush
Are you sure you're using the right brush for your hair? Whether you have thick curls or static-prone strands, we have the best expert-approved tools for your texture. Now, get grooming!
2. For Straightening
One side springs in and out to press a section of hair into the comb, allowing you to pull strands taut while straightening.
Corioliss Straightening Comb, £10 from corioliss.com
3. For Static-Prone Strands
This high-tech wonder releases a stream of active ions that instantly tame flyaways.
Braun Satin hair brush, £29; braun.com.
4. For Detangling Thick Hair
Made from natural boar bristles containing the same keratin compound as human hair, this brush smoothes down hair with minimal damage. Plus, its hand crafted wood handle means it’ll sit prettily on top of your dressing table.
Christophe Robin Detangling Boar Bristle Hairbrush, £84; net-a-porter.com.
5. For Blow-drying Thick Hair
The vented body cuts down drying time, plus the outermost layer of the body is infused with argan oil for sleek, shiny locks.
Mark Hill XL Radial Brush With Moroccan Argan Oil, £15; boots.com.
6. For Detangling Wet Hair
Keep this one in the shower: Wide-set teeth "help distribute conditioner and untangle snarls. Start at the ends and work your way up," says N.Y.C. stylist Paul Labrecque.
GHD Detangling Comb, £8; lookfantastic.com.
7. For Combing Curls
Take a brush to natural curls and it's frizz city! Use this handy little comb (which has 12 flexible teeth - no more snags!) and it's smooth sailing through wet ringlets.
Denman D17 Curl Tamer Comb, £5; lookfantastic.com.
8. For Dandruff
The bristles are coated in copper, a natural fungicide, which can help prevent the itching and flaking caused by dandruff.
Goody Styling Therapy Reduce Dandruff Copper Infused brush, £18; amazon.co.uk.
9. For Blowing Out Fine Hair
"Soft boar and nylon bristles provide gentle tension for fragile strands, creating volume without damaging hair," says L.A. stylist Alex Polillo.
Ibiza B4 brush, $47; ibizahair.com.
10. For Detangling Fine Hair
Don't be put off by its weird, amoebalike appearance: The soft, flexible bristles in this palm-size workhorse remove snarls without a trace of breakage, says N.Y.C. stylist Kattia Solano.
Tangle Teezer, £11; boots.com.
11. For Coarse Hair
Add this comb attachment to most blow-dryers and it will firmly brush through sections as you work.
Aphrodite pick dryer attachment, £7; amazon.co.uk.
12. For Teasing
The rows of nylon bristles sit at varying heights—perfect for back-combing and creating major '60s-esque volume, says L.A. stylist Theodore Leaf.
Moroccanoil Boar Bristle Teasing Brush, £20; fabled.com.
13. For Everything
Probably one of the only brushes that seriously detangles all hair types, the classic Denman glides through strands and is super easy to clean.
Denman Large Classic Styling Brush, £8; johnlewis.com.
