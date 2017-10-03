Daily Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens’s Voluminous '60s Blow Dry

To be honest, we’re not sure exactly what length Vanessa Hudgens’s hair truly is at this point—she changes it that often. But that’s not negative criticism by any means because her daring approach to haircare means we have an endless roster of styles to copy. Case in point: the ‘60s blowout she wore to the So You Think You Can Dance finale.

Celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood chose the style because it was ideal for keeping the star's hair out of her face for her performance. So if you’re not into ponytails or updos, this might be your best bet. To get the (very likely) Megan Draper-approved mod volume, Wood started by adding in two pumps of the John Frieda Frizz Ease Air Dry Waves Styling Foam (£7; amazon.co.uk). This would ensure the hair was touchable, but also would deter frizz from forming. Next, he blow-dried the hair with a medium round brush. After adding in extensions, he adding in curls using a curling wand, shaking each curl out after.

Then, he sprayed in John Frieda Luxurious Volume Volume Refresh Dry Shampoo to amp up the volume and to add texture, as well as the John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème (£6; boots.com) to add more shine.

Finally, he applied John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Six Effects Serum (£4; amazon.co.uk) on the ends of her hair and locked everything in place with John Frieda Luxurious Volume Forever Full Hairspray (£6; boots.com).