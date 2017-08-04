Vanessa Hudgens Now Has the Coolest Choppy Fringe

If Vanessa Hudgens convinced you to cut a bob, listen up. She’s about to send you into the salon once again. The actress now is the owner of some of the coolest choppy fringe we’ve ever seen.

The look made its debut on celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood’s Instagram, where he posted a pic of Hudgens’s voluminous textured lob and new thick, piecey fringe to match. While we've seen Hudgens wear her cropped style in waves before, the addition of the fringe completely change the look of her cut.

We're not sure if they're just brilliantly convincing clip-ins or not, but if Hudgens did make the commitment to regular trims that fringe requires, we'd say it was a solid decision.

