Short, Wavy Hairstyles That Will Make You Ditch Your Straighteners

Going short for summer doesn’t just apply to hemlines—it’s a seasonal given for haircuts as well. And with spring beauty’s glorious low-maintenance vibe, combined with the fact that a new beach spray launches seemingly every day, treating your bob, lob, or even pixie to a tousled, wavy, and undone style is a must. If these celebrity looks don't convince you to ditch your straighteners and call up your salon, we don't know what will.
VIDEO: Get Wavy Hair Without Damage
-
Rihanna
Rihanna's known to switch up her style quite a lot, but it's safe to say that these short, beachy wave/curls are our firm favourite so far.
-
Nina Dobrev
When this Vampire Diaries star cut off her hair, we were shocked. But after seeing her rock the cropped ‘do with a deep side-part and voluminous waves, we were shocked she didn’t take the plunge sooner.
-
Taraji P. Henson
Go for big time volume like Taraji with Hollywood waves instead of summer’s classic beach variety.
-
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne went with a singular slight bend mid-way down the lengths of her hair, and it made her entire look.
-
Lucy Hale
It’s no secret: Lucy Hale’s bob is an Internet sensation. Oh, and it looks just as good with a ripple effect as it does sleek and straight.
-
Kelly Rowland
Thick, blunt bangs like Kelly Rowland’s can completely transform a wavy bob.
-
Kim Kardashian West
Kim K.W’s beachy waves almost seem wet, mimicking what your hair would look like after emerging from the salt water.
-
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union left the ends of her tousled waves straight to create this undone chin-length style.
-
Kendall Jenner
If you have hair that dries naturally straight, Kendall Jenner’s lob-length haircut should be your main source of inspo. Let it air-dry and mist in a lightweight wave spray for a tousled vibe.