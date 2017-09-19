These Are the Most Popular Celebrity Haircuts Requested in Salons

The advice we hear the most often from hairstylists? Bring pictures. It’s been described as the best way possible to ensure you’re getting the haircut you really want. But these always-repeated words of wisdom started to make us think about the pics upon pics our favourite pros see on the reg, and the exact hair snapshots that make reoccurring appearances at the salon. How many times do you think your stylist has seen Reese Witherspoon’s piece-y fringe at the 2007 Golden Globes? What about Bella Hadid’s breakover cut at the 2017 Met Gala?
Here, we chatted with top hairstylists about the most popular hair images they see, plus why it’s a great choice.
Selena Gomez's Long and Layered Look
“Selena Gomez has great style, so it’s no surprise when clients show me her photos as inspiration for a flowing look, whether they like to wear their long hair textured, sleek, or styled up,” says Butterfly Studio Salon senior stylist Vanessa Pesantez. "This long, layered haircut with a long fringe sculpted around the face works well for just about everyone."
Kim Kardashian's Super Sleek Lob
“My most recently request looks from clients have been Kim Kardashian’s edgy grown out lob and her long 30-inch smooth sleek tresses,” says Warren Tricomi Salon stylist Jasmine Anna. "What I admire about her most is the fact that she isn't afraid of change, and I think clients love the extreme of both of these looks. Both styles are super smooth and easy to maintain, which is why I think they are so popular right now. To get your hair this sleek and shiny, I recommend a deep conditioning treatment, as well as heat protective products prior to blow-drying and flat ironing."
Sienna Miller's Grown-Out Bangs
"Her bangs work at every length, which gives hope to those during the grow out stages," says Bumble and bumble stylist Roz Murray. "She has the modern-day Brigitte Bardot."
Jennifer Lopez's Long Layers and Bangs
"Long bangs are quite popular, as well as the long layering for a beach summer look," says Warren Tricomi stylist Naté Bova. "The long layers are great because you get a beautiful, sexy, feminine summer look and you can still put your hair in a ponytail."
Olivia Munn's Edgy Haircut
"I'm always seeing Olivia Munn, who gives us a great example of an edgy yet manageable haircut," says Butterfly Studio Salon senior stylist Vanessa Pesantez. "This look is all about the shape with a slightly A-line lob and long layers all throughout with minimal layers around the face. The length is also key, being just below the shoulders for easier styling, and the middle part keeps it a classic by being chic and sophisticated."
Jessica Alba's Messy Updo
"I also get several clients bringing in this image of Jessica Alba's sought after updo," says Warren Tricomi Salon stylist Jasmine Anna. "This look is effortless and goes great with any dress for any event. It's soft and almost has the appeal of a DIY, because it’s not 'perfect.'"
Lily Collins's Wavy Bob
"For fall, I'm getting requests for this adorable wavy layered bob with deeper colors," says Warren Tricomi stylist Naté Bova. "The wavy bob is great because you get a change from the norm, showing off the neck and cheekbones."