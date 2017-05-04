Dakota Johnson's Perfect Fringe Is Back

Dakota Johnson can be credited with reminding the world just how chic a set of well-cut fringe can be. Right up there with Jane Birkin and Lea Michele, the 50 Shades of Grey actress’ wispy fringe reached icon status, though after a while she began the process of growing them out, like many of us have. But it looks like Johnson was missing her signature look because the fringe are back, and they’re better than ever.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend is the pro responsible for Johnson’s new and slightly longer versatile fringe. He also happens to be the artist who cut her fringe the first time we fell in love with them. While we don’t have a red carpet shot of her new hair, it looks like they could be worn blunt and in the front, swept to the side, or parted in the middle to create a ‘70s-inspired vibe.

So if you've been toying with the idea of cutting some for yourself, take this as a sign and give your stylist a call. Just don't forget to bring some pics.