24 Jan 2018
Celebrity Lobs We Love
-
1. Selena Gomez
Selena chopped her long waves for this sleek new cut, and we're LOVING it.
-
2. Bella Hadid
We're not entirely sure if this is a wig or not - either way, we're loving the Dynasty vibes she's sending our way.
-
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie's textured ends really amp up the different tones in her hair.
Love Rosie's look? Try her hairstyles out on yourself using our Hollywood Makeover tool!
-
4. Kate Bosworth
Bosworth debuted her new ’do at the New York premiere of her film Still Alice.
-
5. Alexa Chung
Alexa's always kept her locks in lob territory; she knows what suits her.
-
6. Rihanna
This 90's-esque lob is by far one of the classiest looks we've seen on Rihanna - and we're going slightly mad for it.
Rihanna's such a chameleon when it comes to her hair - try on her most famous looks using our Hollywood Makeover tool!
-
7. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund's soft waves frame her face, modernise her outfit and look effortlessy undone. All our boxes = ticked.
-
8. Lauren Conrad
Conrad’s shoulder-grazing strands were cut with soft layers to add both blunt and wispy edges. “There’s also a slight bit of an asymetrical-ness to it … that front section, that piece you tuck behind your ear is the cool girl piece. It’s just a tad longer than the rest of the hair and its very subtle,” the star's hairstylist Kristen Ess says.
-
9. Salma Hayek
Salma switched up her cascading locks with a chic cut.
-
10. Halle BerryProving the summer hair trend is still having a moment, Berry walked the red carpet at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City with a gorgeous, shoulder-grazing cut.
-
11. Lucy Hale
Lucy traded in her long dark hair for a tousled lob, and now she's gone even shorter with a lovely blunt bob.
-
12. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka shows us we shouldn't be afraid of a little asymmetry - one look at her sexy tousled lob has us feeling brave and inspired to copy.
-
13. Jennifer Aniston
Aniston returned to her original, darker brown hue for her role in Cake. Turns out, it's a move she'd been itching to make, declaring back in March 2012, “I've been thinking about dyeing my hair a dark brown because I feel it would be healthier—it's my natural colour. Highlighting can be so damaging.”
-
14. Mindy Kaling
The comedienne chopped off her lengthy strands to prep for the summer season.
-
15. Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale switched up her locks with a summer-ready rose shade and a trendy, shoulder-length cut.
-
16. Pippa Middleton
So long, lengthy layers! Pippa Middleton stepped out of her hair comfort zone with a much shorter style.
Try on Pippa Middleton's hairstyles with our Hollywood Makeover tool!
-
17. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's tousled waves created an effortless vibe.
Try on Mandy Moore's hairstyles!
-
18. Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson showed off a longer lob with classic bouncy ends.
-
19. Kate Mara
Slightly fluffy waves like Kate Mara's will give your mid-length strands a softer feel.
Our Hollywood Makeover tool is perfect for trying on Kate Mara’s hairstyles on yourself!
-
20. Courteney Cox
The star's collarbone-skimming cut delivered equal parts sophistication and ease with its soft wave and side swept part.
-
21. Jessica Alba
The key to Jessica Alba's versatile crop? "We kept the front about 1″ longer than the back at an angle, but still kept texture on the ends," the star's hairstylist, Jen Atkin, tells us. "It can still be worn up or down, sleek or wavy."
Try on your favourite Jessica Alba hairstyles using our Hollywood Makeover tool to see if you should get the chop!
-
22. Rose Byrne
The actress' perfectly tousled waves have us all reaching for our curling irons.
Try on Rose Byrne’s hairstyles!
-
23. Dianna Agron
Subtle layers are just one of the many ways Dianna Agron likes to switch up the shoulder-grazing haircut.
-
24. Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee showcased edgy waves and a wispy fringe.
-
25. Ciara
Ciara polished off her caramel stands with subtle waves and a chic center part.
Feeling inspired? Try on Ciara’s hairstyles using our Hollywood Makeover tool!
-
26. Taylor Schilling
The Orange Is the New Black star played around with piecey waves at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. “I think it makes clothes look good,” she tells InStyle.com on her love for the trendy hairstyle. “I just feel super polished!”
-
27. Cate Blanchett
Queen Cate exudes relaxed sophistication with her tousled lob.
Selena Gomez
Selena chopped her long waves for this sleek new cut, and we're LOVING it.