Your Favourite Workout Hairstyle Is Having a Hollywood Moment

Where were you when you found out the hairstyle you opt for during a cycling class, or when you wash your face was a regular for Hollywood’s elite on the red carpet? They say you don’t forget the happiest moments of your life, and realizing topknots are incredibly chic totally counts. While they’re never technically out of style, celebrities, models, and influencers alike are giving the messy updo some serious love at the moment. From Kendall Jenner’s looped version at Cannes to Kelly Rohrbach’s tousled approach, here are the high buns to road-test this summer.
Priyanka Chopra
"You cannot do this hairstyle without freshly washed hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Bok-Hee of the look Priyanka Chopra wore to the 2017 Met Gala. After letting it air-dry, the pro whipped it up into a ponytail and then a bun, finishing it off with Pantene Pro-V Style Series Air Spray for a natural effect that still contained hold.
Hailee Steinfeld
Inspired by the 2017 Met Ball’s theme, celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell crafted this sculptural, super sleek, and high shine topknot for Hailee Steinfeld using the power of John Frieda Frizz Ease Clearly Defined Styling Gel.
Jennifer Lopez
The fact of the matter is that J.Lo always gets it right, but we’re particularly fond of this asymmetrical topknot by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who happens to be the man behind many of Lopez’s most iconic looks, in case you want to stalk him on social media.
Kendall Jenner
The topknot is a contradiction in a way. It can be incredibly simple yet very complex at the very same time. See this messy bun on the top of Kendall Jenner’s head? It works because it has multiple components—a center part, volume at the root, the perfect loop, and the ends left out. Instead of going for a perfect circular shape, let your updo have a mind of its own.
Lea Michele
Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa (yep, the same woman who gave you the Beachwaver) created this little twist for Lea Michele’s appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.
Kelly Rohrbach
"The more flyways, the better!" That’s the logic we took away from this voluminous hairstyle Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach wore to the Cannes Film Fest.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington's topknot has an extra dose of volume, and while it's a little undone, it has more of a formal vibe.