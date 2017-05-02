Bella Hadid's Met Gala Look Is the Ultimate Breakover

After a relationship ends, a post-break up makeover is inevitable, but what do you do when you're attending the same red carpet event as your ex and his new girlfriend? You take your breakover to the next level–and when you're Bella Hadid, breaking up has never looked so good.

For her hair and makeup, the model didn't stick to the gala's avant-garde theme—not that it mattered. Hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek gave Hadid a dramatic cut before she hit the red carpet. The pro took several inches off the model's hair, giving her a shoulder-grazing asymmetrical lob. Celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin styled the new cut so that it was sleek and flyaway-free. Hadid paired the hairstyle with a soft, smudgy eye makeup and a nude lip.

And that's to say nothing of the model's sharp stiletto nails (seriously–we're speechless!). But the piece that really stole the show? Hadid's glittering Alexander Wang catsuit. If you thought fishnet stockings were sexy, just wait until you see the scoop-back of this piece.

Here's to being single and having great hair!