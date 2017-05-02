The Story Behind Cara's Silver Buzz-Cut

Developing news on the Cara Delevingne hair front. For those of you, like us, who have been on Cara Delevingne hair watch this week, the star has revealed the most dramatic change yet—she completely shaved her head. Last week alone, Delevingne teased a pixie cut, as well as long orange layers for her role in the upcoming film Life in a Year, in which she plays a young woman dying of cancer. We figured something was up when she snapchatted photos of her long strands (complete with a pink streak) on the ground, then later that week, the star was seen on set in Toronto completely sans-hair.

Then last night at the Met Gala, Cara made her red carpet debut sans hair revealing her buzz cut which she had sprayed silver for the night completing the look with carefully placed diamante stones. Paired with a Chanel metallic suit it was a mega head-to-toe makeover.

Now that's what we call dedication—and before any naysayers start, it is the real deal. "I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different," she previously told USA Today. "So, I dyed it just for fun. Just to change it up." Suddenly, the brief platinum and pink phases are put into persepective.