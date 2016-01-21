Zoe Saldana’s Trainer Spills How To Be #StrongNotSkinny, And Zoe's Post Baby Body

Zoe Saldana's post-pregnancy body is an inspiration to us all; her A-list trainer, Ramona Braganza, reveals how she got there

Zoe Saldana, we salute you. The actress and mother of two has been completely open about her struggle to bounce back post-pregnancy, documenting her progress on Facebook. Zoe told fans “everything from my thyroid to my platelets crashed. Thank God, we are all doing great now, but my body was really bent out of shape after the boys were born”.

But now? Zoe is looking healthy and strong less than two years after the birth of her twins, and it’s all down to personal trainer Ramona Braganza, who’s also behind the bodies of Jessica Alba and Halle Berry.

Putting Zoe through the ‘body-circuit gauntlet’, Ramona told People “Our workouts were to not only get her looking strong but feeling fit again”. So how did she do it? She spills all here...

1. Ditch the “dreadmill”. “Zoë is not a big fan of the treadmill so for cardio, I focused on dance-based moves and boxing moves to get her heart rate up, kicks, leg lifts, plyometric combinations, and had her doing interval training if we did get on the cardio equipment”.

2. It took more crunches to regain those abs. “We wanted to build stamina and strengthen Zoe’s core. Our focus there was Pilates-based exercises including 100s [lying back with legs and shoulders off the ground, while pumping the arms up and down slightly for 100 reps], bicycles, leg lifts and exercises such as Spyder on the Bosu ball”.

3. For strength, it’s all about back and legs. “We worked with dumbbells, focusing on back and shoulders to improve posture and give length to the torso. Leg work is always a big part of my daily workouts for my clients and weights get legs in shape quicker when doing lunges, squats, and deadlifts”.

4. Zoe didn’t stay inside; Ramona would take switch things up with an outdoors hike.

5. You get out what you put in. Zoe also kept an eye on her diet, with support from husband Marco Perego. Ramona notes “Her husband Marco and her both decided to get in shape together and their eating plan included a lot of organic veggies, many dishes that had a Latin flare and but healthier versions”.

6. The results speak for themselves. Check out this Instagram Zoe posted back in December…

7. If you’re looking for fitness motvation, Zoe is your go-to fitspo. She captioned the snap “It pays off to work hard! I mean it mommies of the world, if I did it you can too”.

