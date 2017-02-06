The Real Life Love Stories Feed We’re All Obsessed With

By Tory Kingdon

Sometimes it can feel like the only way to meet someone is on Tinder, and as much as you persist you’re just faced with a load of D-pics and douchebags. But don't you worry, our favourite new Instagram feed is reminding us that love can crop up in the strangest of places, and if you have a little faith it might be just around the corner.

TheWayWeMet Insta account is basically the most adorable thing you’ll see all year. Put together by a girl called Brooklyn Sherman who works at an animal shelter in LA and is clearly a mega romantic at heart, it’s a collection of the love stories of ordinary people from around the world. Some are young, some are old, some had to overcome prejudice or adversity to be together.

If you needed any more convincing right now that #LoveWins, here it is…We’ve picked some of our favourites below, but you can follow at @thewaywemet.

