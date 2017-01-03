Why This One Drink May Be The Key To Your Post-Christmas Detox

After weeks of drinking, eating and general holiday excess, I'm looking to detox and de-bloat. Hence, why seeking out the latest and greatest of post-holiday (non-alcoholic) drinks is high on my priority list. So in our quest for the best new thing, I stumbled on something, in fact, decidedly old-fashioned. I'm stocking up on Switchel.

So what is it? Traditionally, this old school concoction of ginger, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar and water was an energy booster for farmers looking to hydrate themselves while out in the fields all day under the blazing sun, so it’s no wonder that chefs like Franklin Becker of The Little Beet believe in its health benefits.

“It boosts the immune system and provides you with electrolytes necessary for an active lifestyle,” he says.

And while I haven’t been participating in many calorie-burning activities this holiday season, I still find myself in need of an occasional energy boost especially after a long night out—’tis the season of many.

LITTLE BEET'S SWITCHEL FROM CHEF FRANKLIN BECKER

Makes 24 oz.

Ingredients:

¼ oz. ginger juice or ½ oz whole ginger, finely grated

1 oz. maple syrup

1 oz. apple cider vinegar, Braggs preferred

22 oz. or ¾ cups spring water

Pinch of sea salt

Lemon, to taste

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients. If using whole ginger, allow the flavours to marry overnight. For added flavour, add ½ oz of lemon and adjust the apple cider vinegar to ¾ of an oz.

The original version of this story by Anne Vorrasi appeared on InStyle.com