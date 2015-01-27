Why StellaSport Is Every Fitness (And Fashion) Girl's Dream

Young, fresh and with major fashion clout; say hello to StellaSport — the sportswear collection guaranteed to inject some high-performance and serious style into your fitness wardrobe.

Continuing her long-term partnership with the Adidas brand Creative Direction has been handled by luxury British designer Stella McCartney. Fun yet fashionable, the StellaSport collection will instantly brighten up your gym attire. Aimed at a younger audience to Stella's usual line with Adidas, the collection uses eye-catching prints and stand out logos to give it a young urban edge – perfect for the fashion fitness conscious girls of this generation. With bright colours in modern shapes StellaSport carries every item for our fitness needs, from apparel (check out the amazing mesh red bomber) footwear and accessories (neon socks are not to be missed) too trucker caps (lets take it back to the '90s) and backpacks that can easily take your gym wardrobe to another level.

On the go? This collection is so wearable it can take you straight from the gym to the streets. Pair a bomber jacket with black loose trousers and Adidas Stan Smiths or keep things undone and ‘ borrowed from your boyfriend’ esque by showing off your StellaSports bra under an oversized shirt. If, like the InStyle team you are desperate to have a little fun with your sportswear then clash your colours and prints by going head to toe in StellaSport, – Please Note: Trucker cap and Backpack can look OTT.

While the collection is definitely for the fashion conscious, Stella hasn't let the technicalities go un-noticed. All pieces are designed with fast drying climate fabrics to ensure ultimate comfort when you are sweating it out. Perfect for if you are going head on with your January health kick.

Sport Tank Top by Adidas StellaSport, £32.00, Topshop

Trustworthy (Stella McCartney and Adidas celebrate there 10th Anniversary this year) and fashionable - this is the new collection you HAVE to get your hands on if you want to stay fresh in the fashion fitness game. On your marks, get set, SHOP. Head to Topshop.com to buy all of the below pieces or Adidas.com to shop the full range now.