Why Maple, Birch And Charcoal Water Are The Fashion Girl's New Must Have Drink

Forget coconut water, say so long to green juices, this season it's all about water. But we're not talking about a humble bottle of H20. 2015 is the year of the super drink, from sap harvests to activated charcoal, here's everything you need to know...

Birch Tree Water

What exactly is it?

A traditional drink and medicinal ingredient in parts of Canada, China and North and Eastern Europe, birch water is birch sap that has been collected from birch trees as winter comes to an end. It can only be harvested during the first two weeks of April, when the nutrients that are stored in the roots of the tree travel through each mature tree to swell the buds to bloom.

What does it taste like?

It tastes quite sweet as it contains naturally occuring xylitol - a sugar alchol that is often used as a sweetner when replacing sugar. It kind of tastes like a fizzy sweet drink without the fizz or chemicals.

What are the benefits?

Apparently it's a bit of a secret Scandi beauty secret, as a natural diuretic it has strong cleansing properties and aids in cellulite reduction.

Where can I get it?

We like Sibberi, a brand that has just launched in the UK. It's unsweetened so is 100 per cent birch tree sap. It has five calories per 100ml, four times less than coconut water and boats high levels of electrolytes, potassium and vitamins B and C making it good for a hangover. Plus it contains betuloside which helps flush out toxins and aid weight loss.

Another brand we're sipping on is TÅPPED which is made using birch water sourced from forests in Finland. They combine this water with not-from-concentrate fruit juices to create flavours like apple and root giner plus bilberry and ligonberry. However, this does make it slightly higher in calories with each 250ml can containing 40.

Maple Tree Water

What is it?

Similar to birch water, maple water is made from the sap of maple trees. But don't get too excited it's very different to maple syrup.

What does it taste like?

It's got a delicate sweet flavour, that is really refreshing with loads of ice.

What are the benefits?

This Canadian export has over 46 nutrients including calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Where can I get it?

DrinkMaple is pure maple water so contains more maganese than one cup of kale and half of the sugar of coconut water.

Seva is 100 per cent organic and is a really good alternative in fresh fruit smoothies or in iced coffee.

Charcoal Water

What is it?

People have been using charcoal for hundreds of years for it's detoxifying properties. As charcoal chemically binds other substances to its surface and absorbs them, it means it can absorb toxins and help treat a wide range of health conditions. It's often added to juices as a boost.

What does it taste like?

Don't let the scary black colur put you off, it's pretty much tasteless.

What are the benefits?

Activated charcoal draws out toxins so is said to help improve digestion, boost your skin plus cure a hangover.

Where can I get it?

Handed out at Preen's AW15 show, the Isotonic1 from London's Botanic Lab was the only it black liquid to be seen sipping on this season. Made with medical grade charcoal and mighty raw cane it also contains raw Japanese yuzu and lemon for an extra vitamin C hit. Plus the bottle looks pretty good in hand too.

