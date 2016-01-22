How To Diet Like An Olympian

When it comes to nutrition if anyone knows what they're talking about it's Olympians. With a strict training regime - think early morning runs, lunchtime weights sessions and evenings spent with a foam roller - pro-athletes are all about eating right to fuel their body. Forget skipping breakfast, slurping skinny lattes and scoffing cupcakes, as the double Olympic champion turned amateur jockey Victoria Pendleton explains in the video above when it comes to eating like a pro it's all about protein, slow release carbs and good fats. Having won nine world titles, plus graduated as an advanced personal trainer with Fitness First, Victoria is a pro at knowing what to eat and more importantly what to avoid eating to get a strong, defined body. Check out her tips below and watch the video above to hear her talk sugar, almond butter and snacks...

Victoria's Top Three Nutrition Tips...

Ditch the mass market cereal...

We know it's cheap and super quick but that bumper box of sugary flakes you keep under your desk is really not the best option when it comes to breakfast nutrition. Even Victoria explains she only used to eat it when she needed to up her calorie intake and put weight on, a goal most of us are not aiming for! So what's the better option? Nowadays, Victoria makes her own muesli without any added sugar which as she explains in the video above she has with some fruit and almond milk. Sounds like the new avocado on toast to us.

4pm snacks...

Don't even think about the biscuit tin. Buy a jar of almond butter instead, Victoria is so addicted she buys it by the kilo tub! Eat it by the spoon or smear onto apple slices for a high protein and low carb hit. For on-the-go snacks, dried mango is ideal while Victoria is also a huge fan of making her own "fridge style" bars with dates and ground nuts.

Sugar is out...

Victoria says we need to focus on food being pure and as close to their natural state as possible. As a result, refined sugars are a big no-no. Sure, you can have the occassional treat but that's exactly what they should be, a treat rather than a daily part of your diet. Having gone sugar-free for two weeks last summer, Victoria also explains the negative effect sugar. Basically, the more sugar you eat, the more sugary sweet foods you crave so do as Pendleton does and keep it for when you really want it.

