The A-List LOVES This Beautifying Juice Brand, And You Should Be Drinking It Too

Roots & Bulbs is the healthy living brand with the A-list seal of approval, and it's new range is hellbent on giving you a celeb-worthy complexion...

It's fair to say that Victoria Beckham can afford to buy herself a lot of things we simply can't. Fancy cars, designer clothes, exotic holidays with her handsome hubby David Beckham and adorable brood of four are no biggy for her while we cross our fingers and pray to the fashion gods that our latest ASOS order won't get declined. Now. don't get us wrong, we aren't hating on her wealth (even if we are a tiny bit jealous), it's just a fact that she's privy to more things than we are.

However, when it comes to keeping her skin in tip-top condition, her secret beauty fix is something we can all afford. Huzzah!

Taking to her Instagram. 41-year-old VB shared with her fans her trick to maintaining a youthful glow and keeping your visage looking it's best, and it's all wrapped into a tasty juice drink...

Captioning the shot, 'So good for your skin! Pure Skin @wendyrowe for Roots and Bulbs x thank u @boo_george_studio x vb', Victoria revealed that she guzzled on Roots & Bulbs latest collab with acclaimed make-up artist Wendy Rowe to keep her skin photo-op ready at all times. But what is Roots & Bulbs, and can we get our hands on it? You be pleased to hear that yes. Yes you can.

In a nutshell, Roots & Bulbs is one of London's most iconic cold juice bars which is on a mission to give it's clients the healthiest treats possible. While juices are their USP, it also serves up super salads, smoothies and tidbits all with your well-being in mind.

So, what makes it's Wendy Rowe range so amazing for your skin? Well, it's all down to the ingredients.

The bespoke blend of Pure Skin by Wendy Rowe is packed full of the best skin-feeding plant actives, so it's designed to work from within, helping to reduce inflammation and acidity, and in turn creating a beautiful complexion from the inside out. Wendy calls it "the ultimate ‘skin juice’", coupling delish taste with a proven nutritional boost.

What's in it you ask? All the good stuff, obv. Turmeric, aloe vera, mint and lemon are mixed with fragrant cayenne pepper and alfalfa (we could say that word over and over and over again) to create the pinnacle of do-good juices. And Victoria Beckham isn't the only starry fan of the juice either.

Actress Sienna Miller also snapped a photo of herself puckering up to the Pure Skin blend and, let's face it, for a complexion as stunning as hers in this snap, we're willing to try ANYTHING. And, if that wasn't enough, Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has also sung the juice's praises and has been continually papped with a bottle of the stuff in her hand, backstage at photo shoots and fittings.

Now let's get down to what matters; how much will a bottle of this beautifying elixir set you back? £5 for a medium and £7 for a large to be exact. Yep, we can sort that out...

Check out all of Roots & Bulbs' amazing products and juice drinks here. Trust us, it's definitely worth a visit to their shop next time you're in London's West End...

