There Is A Vibrator That Syncs Up With Your Audiobooks...

When it comes to the world of sex toys, it's not very often that you'll hear us say 'we've seen it all'. Until now.

Now, we'll totally agree that sex toys for women, vibrators in particular, have come on leaps and bounds since their gratuitous and somewhat scary beginnings (knobbly, misshapen things not dissimilar to a poor-quality supermarket sausage), and now include all manner of handy gadgets and widgets to oomph that all-important pleasure factor. And it's these handy little extras, catered towards women with a very modern lifestyle, that sets your vibrator above all others in the world of sex toys...

Jumping in on the fact that ladies have become more than partial to a bit of Fifty Shades, company Vibease have created a vibrator that syncs with your audiobook. Yes, if you are addicted to your erotic audio, then this vibrator is going to increase the pleasure factor tenfold. How? During a key raunchy moment, just get a hit of buzzy-loveliness from your hands-free Vibease to enhance the *ahem* literary experience. Yes, really.

Powered by an app downloaded onto your phone, Vibease allows you to either maintain full control, or else you have the option to let the story take over. For example, when the desired audiobook says 'I'm touching you softly, Vibease vibrates slowly, and when the audiobook says 'I'm touching you roughly', Vibease vibrates hard. Crikey.

Also, if you are fan of sexting, listen up. Vibease can also be controlled, by your partner. The morning commute just got way more interesting. According to the company's site, the Vibease 'can be comfortably worn in your undergarments', so no one will have the foggiest notion that you are rocking a secret sex toy whilst getting your bits in Tesco Express. And, distance doesn't matter. As long as you both have the app, he can send vibrations to your Vibease vibrator remotely. Oh, and you can also do this while video calling. It's basically a whole new world.

Some practical small print. The Vibease is wireless (no more being attached to the extension four-plug under the bed), and it's also made from seamless full silicone, which is completely safe for the body. It's also waterproof (in case you like to take things into the shower...)

Sexy audiobooks plus vibrators? Weird, or wonderful? Let us know...