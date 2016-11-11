Vegan Recipes: The Plant-Based Recipes To Make Tonight

How to make these delicious vegan recipes, including raw cheesecake and vanilla ricotta

Vegan recipes don’t have to just be green leaves and vegetables – here’s how to make the delicious vegan recipes we’re drooling over tonight…

Sweet Potato-Daikon Burger With Avocado Cream

You will need…

Avocado cream:

2 avocados, peeled and pitted

Juice of 1 lemon

Smoked salt flakes

1 tbsp wasabi paste

Salt and pepper

Burgers:

60 g silken tofu

70 g all-purpose flour

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and grated

90 g grated daikon radish

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp grapeseed oil

4 vegan burger buns

Black pepper

Lettuce leaves

How to make…

1. For the avocado cream, place the avocados, lemon juice, and smoked salt in a blender and mix until smooth.

2. Add the wasabi paste and blend for one more minute. Season to taste with salt and pepper and refrigerate.

3. For the burgers, combine the tofu and flour in a small bowl to form a paste.

4. Combine the sweet potatoes and daikon in a larger bowl, then add the salt and the flour and tofu mixture and stir to combine.

5. With wet hands, take one-fourth of the dough and roll it into a ball, then flatten it like a burger and set aside. Repeat with the remaining dough.

6. Heat the grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the burgers to the pan, fry until the bottom side is golden brown, then flip. When both sides of the burgers are golden brown, set them on paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

7. Toast the buns in the skillet over medium heat for 1–2 minutes. Spread some of the avocado cream on the bottom half of each bun, top with a burger, garnish with lettuce leaves, and put the upper half of the bun on top. Serve.

Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin

Stuffed Butternut Squash With White Grapes

You will need…

Squash:

2 small butternut squash, cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed and discarded

60 g vegan margarine

Salt and pepper

Stuffing:

2 tbsp vegan margarine

2 onions, peeled and chopped

50 g seedless white grapes

20 g grated ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp sweet paprika

120 g silken tofu

50 g dried breadcrumbs

2 tsp grated orange zest

Salt and pepper

How to make…

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190°C.

2. For the squash, using a sharp knife, score the flesh of the squash. Place the squash halves, cut sides up, in an ovenproof dish or rimmed baking sheet. Brush them with the margarine and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 1 hour and let cool.

3. For the stuffing, while the squash roasts, heat the margarine in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions, cover, and cook gently for 8 minutes, until softened. Add the grapes, ginger, cinnamon, cumin seeds, and paprika and continue to cook until the onions are golden brown. Add the tofu and breadcrumbs and cook for 2–3 minutes.

4. Spoon out 2 halves of the butternut squash, cut the flesh into small cubes and mix with the rest of the stuffing mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. Place the stuffing mixture on top of the remaining roasted squash halves and transfer back to the oven for 10–12 minutes. Sprinkle with the orange zest and serve immediately.

Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin

Pizza Veganaria

You will need…

Dough:

225 g all-purpose flour

120 g whole wheat flour

1 tbsp active dry yeast

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp agave nectar

Salt

Vegan mozzarella:

50 g raw cashews, soaked in water overnight

3 tbsp tapioca starch

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

Salt and white pepper

Pizza sauce:

1 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

330 g canned crushed tomatoes

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp agave nectar

Salt and pepper

12 cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced

Fresh thyme to garnish

How to make…

1. For the dough, combine all the ingredients plus 240 ml warm water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook and knead for 10 minutes. Cover and set aside in a warm place to rise for 1 hour, until the dough has doubled in volume.

2. For the vegan mozzarella, while the dough is rising drain the cashews and place in a high-speed blender. Add the remaining ingredients plus 240 ml hot water and blend for 2 minutes, until completely smooth.

3. Pour into a skillet and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring constantly, over medium heat. After a couple of minutes, the mixture will start to curdle or separate, but this is part of the cooking process. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue stirring until the mixture is very thick. Set aside and let cool.

4. For the pizza sauce, heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add the garlic, and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.

5. Preheat the oven to 450°F / 230°C. To assemble the pizzas, when the dough has risen, punch it down and divide it into 6 pieces.

6. Roll each piece out on a floured surface to your preferred thickness. Spread each dough round with tomato sauce.

7. Top with tomato slices and the mozzarella cheese. Place the pizzas on one ore more baking sheets and bake for 10–12 minutes, until the cheese and the crust are golden brown. Garnish with the thyme and serve.

Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin

Courgette Carpaccio With Fresh Basil

You will need…

2 large courgettes, peeled and sliced carpaccio thin using a mandoline slicer

120 g basil leaves, washed and dried

120 g vegan Parmesan cheese

50 g toasted pine nuts

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

How to make…

1. Slice the courgette very thinly using a mandoline (or carefully by hand). Arrange the slices in shallow dish.

2. Distribute the basil leaves, vegan Parmesan, and pine nuts over the zucchini, season to taste with salt and pepper, and drizzle with the olive oil and lemon juice.

3. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Marinate for at least 3 hours before serving.

Vegan Cuisine by Jean Jury & Jörg Lehmann is published by teNeues, £80

Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin

Tahini Overnight Oats With Almond Milk, Turmeric And Banana

You will need…

1 large, ripe banana, peeled, cut into chunks, and frozen

200-250ml almond milk (or more if needed)

1 Medjool date, pitted

3–4 tablespoons rolled oats, soaked overnight in filtered water and rinsed well

1 tablespoon raw unhulled tahini

1 teaspoon maca powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch of ground vanilla bean powder

Pinch of ground cinnamon

How to make…

1. Combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process on high speed until creamy and smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into a bowl and garnish with your choice of toppings (for example, ground cinnamon, unsweetened shredded coconut, gji berries, nuts and seeds).

3. You can add a pinch of freshly ground black pepper to enhance the absorption of turmeric.

Mirjam Knickriem

Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved

Raw Cheesecake

You will need…

Crust:

100g raw walnuts, soaked in filtered water for 7 hours and rinsed well

50g raw almonds, soaked in filtered water for 8 to 12 hours and rinsed well

11 large Medjool dates, pitted

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Filling:

370 g raw cashews, soaked in filtered water for 4 to 6 hours and rinsed well

180 ml fresh almond milk

50 ml pure maple syrup or coconut nectar, more or less to taste

2 tablespoons organic expeller-pressed coconut oil

Juice of 2 lemons

Seeds from 1 vanilla bean

Pinch of sea salt

How to make…

1. For the crust, put the walnuts and almonds in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until chunky. Remove and set aside.

2. Now add the dates to the food processor or blender and process until minced.

3. Add the ground nuts and cinnamon and process until a sticky mixture forms.

4. Divide the crust mixture into six even portions and press one into each cup of a six-cup silicone muffin form. You can use the bottom of a glass to really press the crust into the cups.

5. Place in the freezer to firm up for at least 30 minutes.

6. To make the filling, combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process on high speed until silky-smooth.

7. Taste and add more sweetener or lemon juice if needed.

8. Spoon the filling evenly into the muffin cups.

9. You can either add any flavor add-ins, such as blueberries, rosewater, toasted pistachios or raw almond butter, during the blending process or stir them into the cheesecake mixture after spooning it into the cups.

10. Freeze for 4 to 6 hours.

11. Remove the cheesecakes from the freezer and unmold them about 20 minutes before serving.

Mirjam Knickriem

Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved

Macadamia Vanilla Ricotta

You will need…

250 g raw macadamia nuts, soaked in filtered water for 7 hours and rinsed well

200ml filtered water

4 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon maca powder

1⁄2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Juice of 1⁄2 lemon

Seeds from 1 vanilla bean

How to make…

1. Combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process on high speed until deliciously creamy and smooth.

2. Adjust seasonings and texture to taste. Serve with fresh wild figs or any other fruit you desire.

Mirjam Knickriem

Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved

Mirjam Knickriem

The Mix - A loving blend of plant-based recipes by Liora Bels, is published by teNeues, £25

Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved

