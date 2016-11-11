Vegan Recipes: The Plant-Based Recipes To Make Tonight

Vegan recipes don’t have to just be green leaves and vegetables – here’s how to make the delicious vegan recipes we’re drooling over tonight…
Sweet Potato-Daikon Burger With Avocado Cream
You will need…
Avocado cream:
2 avocados, peeled and pitted
Juice of 1 lemon
Smoked salt flakes
1 tbsp wasabi paste
Salt and pepper
Burgers:
60 g silken tofu
70 g all-purpose flour
3 sweet potatoes, peeled and grated
90 g grated daikon radish
1 tsp salt
3 tbsp grapeseed oil
4 vegan burger buns
Black pepper
Lettuce leaves
How to make…
1. For the avocado cream, place the avocados, lemon juice, and smoked salt in a blender and mix until smooth.
2. Add the wasabi paste and blend for one more minute. Season to taste with salt and pepper and refrigerate.
3. For the burgers, combine the tofu and flour in a small bowl to form a paste.
4. Combine the sweet potatoes and daikon in a larger bowl, then add the salt and the flour and tofu mixture and stir to combine.
5. With wet hands, take one-fourth of the dough and roll it into a ball, then flatten it like a burger and set aside. Repeat with the remaining dough.
6. Heat the grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the burgers to the pan, fry until the bottom side is golden brown, then flip. When both sides of the burgers are golden brown, set them on paper towels to absorb any excess oil.
7. Toast the buns in the skillet over medium heat for 1–2 minutes. Spread some of the avocado cream on the bottom half of each bun, top with a burger, garnish with lettuce leaves, and put the upper half of the bun on top. Serve.
Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin
Stuffed Butternut Squash With White Grapes
You will need…
Squash:
2 small butternut squash, cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed and discarded
60 g vegan margarine
Salt and pepper
Stuffing:
2 tbsp vegan margarine
2 onions, peeled and chopped
50 g seedless white grapes
20 g grated ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp sweet paprika
120 g silken tofu
50 g dried breadcrumbs
2 tsp grated orange zest
Salt and pepper
How to make…
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190°C.
2. For the squash, using a sharp knife, score the flesh of the squash. Place the squash halves, cut sides up, in an ovenproof dish or rimmed baking sheet. Brush them with the margarine and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 1 hour and let cool.
3. For the stuffing, while the squash roasts, heat the margarine in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions, cover, and cook gently for 8 minutes, until softened. Add the grapes, ginger, cinnamon, cumin seeds, and paprika and continue to cook until the onions are golden brown. Add the tofu and breadcrumbs and cook for 2–3 minutes.
4. Spoon out 2 halves of the butternut squash, cut the flesh into small cubes and mix with the rest of the stuffing mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
5. Place the stuffing mixture on top of the remaining roasted squash halves and transfer back to the oven for 10–12 minutes. Sprinkle with the orange zest and serve immediately.
Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin
Pizza Veganaria
You will need…
Dough:
225 g all-purpose flour
120 g whole wheat flour
1 tbsp active dry yeast
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp agave nectar
Salt
Vegan mozzarella:
50 g raw cashews, soaked in water overnight
3 tbsp tapioca starch
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
Salt and white pepper
Pizza sauce:
1 tbsp olive oil
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
330 g canned crushed tomatoes
1 tsp dried thyme
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp agave nectar
Salt and pepper
12 cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced
Fresh thyme to garnish
How to make…
1. For the dough, combine all the ingredients plus 240 ml warm water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook and knead for 10 minutes. Cover and set aside in a warm place to rise for 1 hour, until the dough has doubled in volume.
2. For the vegan mozzarella, while the dough is rising drain the cashews and place in a high-speed blender. Add the remaining ingredients plus 240 ml hot water and blend for 2 minutes, until completely smooth.
3. Pour into a skillet and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring constantly, over medium heat. After a couple of minutes, the mixture will start to curdle or separate, but this is part of the cooking process. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue stirring until the mixture is very thick. Set aside and let cool.
4. For the pizza sauce, heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add the garlic, and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
5. Preheat the oven to 450°F / 230°C. To assemble the pizzas, when the dough has risen, punch it down and divide it into 6 pieces.
6. Roll each piece out on a floured surface to your preferred thickness. Spread each dough round with tomato sauce.
7. Top with tomato slices and the mozzarella cheese. Place the pizzas on one ore more baking sheets and bake for 10–12 minutes, until the cheese and the crust are golden brown. Garnish with the thyme and serve.
Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin
Courgette Carpaccio With Fresh Basil
You will need…
2 large courgettes, peeled and sliced carpaccio thin using a mandoline slicer
120 g basil leaves, washed and dried
120 g vegan Parmesan cheese
50 g toasted pine nuts
2 tbsp olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper
How to make…
1. Slice the courgette very thinly using a mandoline (or carefully by hand). Arrange the slices in shallow dish.
2. Distribute the basil leaves, vegan Parmesan, and pine nuts over the zucchini, season to taste with salt and pepper, and drizzle with the olive oil and lemon juice.
3. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Marinate for at least 3 hours before serving.
Vegan Cuisine by Jean Jury & Jörg Lehmann is published by teNeues, £80
Photo © Joerg Lehmann/studio1.berlin
Tahini Overnight Oats With Almond Milk, Turmeric And Banana
You will need…
1 large, ripe banana, peeled, cut into chunks, and frozen
200-250ml almond milk (or more if needed)
1 Medjool date, pitted
3–4 tablespoons rolled oats, soaked overnight in filtered water and rinsed well
1 tablespoon raw unhulled tahini
1 teaspoon maca powder
1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric
Pinch of ground vanilla bean powder
Pinch of ground cinnamon
How to make…
1. Combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process on high speed until creamy and smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a bowl and garnish with your choice of toppings (for example, ground cinnamon, unsweetened shredded coconut, gji berries, nuts and seeds).
3. You can add a pinch of freshly ground black pepper to enhance the absorption of turmeric.
Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved
Raw Cheesecake
You will need…
Crust:
100g raw walnuts, soaked in filtered water for 7 hours and rinsed well
50g raw almonds, soaked in filtered water for 8 to 12 hours and rinsed well
11 large Medjool dates, pitted
Pinch of ground cinnamon
Filling:
370 g raw cashews, soaked in filtered water for 4 to 6 hours and rinsed well
180 ml fresh almond milk
50 ml pure maple syrup or coconut nectar, more or less to taste
2 tablespoons organic expeller-pressed coconut oil
Juice of 2 lemons
Seeds from 1 vanilla bean
Pinch of sea salt
How to make…
1. For the crust, put the walnuts and almonds in a food processor or high-speed blender and process until chunky. Remove and set aside.
2. Now add the dates to the food processor or blender and process until minced.
3. Add the ground nuts and cinnamon and process until a sticky mixture forms.
4. Divide the crust mixture into six even portions and press one into each cup of a six-cup silicone muffin form. You can use the bottom of a glass to really press the crust into the cups.
5. Place in the freezer to firm up for at least 30 minutes.
6. To make the filling, combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process on high speed until silky-smooth.
7. Taste and add more sweetener or lemon juice if needed.
8. Spoon the filling evenly into the muffin cups.
9. You can either add any flavor add-ins, such as blueberries, rosewater, toasted pistachios or raw almond butter, during the blending process or stir them into the cheesecake mixture after spooning it into the cups.
10. Freeze for 4 to 6 hours.
11. Remove the cheesecakes from the freezer and unmold them about 20 minutes before serving.
Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved
Macadamia Vanilla Ricotta
You will need…
250 g raw macadamia nuts, soaked in filtered water for 7 hours and rinsed well
200ml filtered water
4 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon maca powder
1⁄2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
Juice of 1⁄2 lemon
Seeds from 1 vanilla bean
How to make…
1. Combine all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process on high speed until deliciously creamy and smooth.
2. Adjust seasonings and texture to taste. Serve with fresh wild figs or any other fruit you desire.
Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved
The Mix - A loving blend of plant-based recipes by Liora Bels, is published by teNeues, £25
Photos © 2016 Mirjam Knickriem. All rights reserved
