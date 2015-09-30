5 Beauty Benefits Of Going Vegan

From glowing skin to stronger hair, vegan diet expert Lee Watson explains the health benefits of following a vegan plan

Thinking of switching to a vegan diet? Beyonce, Anne Hathaway, Bill Clinton and Jared Leto are some of the celebrities who have enjoyed the health, weight loss and beauty benefits of a vegan diet plan.

But even if you don't fancy cutting out meat and dairy completely, introducing more vegan recipes into your cooking can help you feel and look better.

We asked Lee Watson, author of new vegan recipe book Peace And Parsnips to talk us through the health and beauty benefits that come from embracing veganism.

Skin

"Following a plant-based vegan diet will give you glowing skin. Not only does the water packed into fruits and veggies help to hydrate your skin, there are loads of vitamins and minerals which will give it a boost. For example, fatty acids in avocados, iron and B vitamins in Kale and omega-3 fatty acids in nuts and seeds are all amazing for radiant skin."

Nails

"Cucumber contains the mineral silica which helps to strengthen collagen in the body and feed your nails. Vitamin A found in broccoli and apricots will also help stop nails becoming brittle and dry."

Hair

"Avocados contain healthy fats that help moisturise your hair follicles and keep hair stronger for longer. Chia seeds and kale are also loaded with iron and B vitamins to help strengthen hair."

Weight management

"A vegan diet is the healthiest and most sustainable way to lose weight in a natural way. Following a vegan diet can help you maintain a healthy weight by omitting certain unhealthy animal fats from your diet, plus generally increasing your fibre and wholegrain intake which leaves you fuller for longer. Plant-based meals are also generally lower in calories than recipes containing dairy or animal products."

Energy

"Shifting your diet to include wholesome plant-based foods instead of processed and “unnatural” foods will have a huge effect on your energy levels. Fruit, wholegrains, beans, vegetables, nuts and seeds are all proven to help you feel and look great."

Peace & Parsnips by Lee Watson is out now and published by Michael Joseph