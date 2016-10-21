Liv Tyler Approves Of This Healthy Vegan Cocktail

We've all heard about clean eating, but what about clean drinking? Vegan cocktails are now a thing, and it's easy to understand why: they get the job done without sacrificing flavour. (Because, let's be real, how many gin and tonics can you possibly have without wanting something a little more exciting?) And you'd better believe self-professed veggie lover Liv Tyler is in on the trend.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a selfie of her sipping a healthy drink from Farmacy, a new plant-based restaurant in London's Notting Hill. ‘Ohhhhh yummy,’ she wrote in the caption.

If you want to follow suit, we snagged the recipe, below for your drinking pleasure (and minimal guilt). Cheers!

Image courtesy of Farmacy

Cool As A Cucumber

You will need…

3 basil leaves

1 1/2 oz gin

1 oz cucumber juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz fresh apple juice

Cucumber strip, for garnish

How to make…

1. Slap 3 basil leaves and drop in a shaker.

2. Add gin, cucumber juice, lime juice, and top with fresh apple juice.

3. Shake all and double strain into a Champagne coup.

4. Garnish with a rolled strip of cucumber. And enjoy

Article courtesy of Claire Stern at InStyle.com