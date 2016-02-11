The UK’s Average Wages Have Been Revealed: Where Does Your Career Rank?

Talking about your salary, or asking someone about their earnings, has long been branded as a taboo subject. We are in Britain, after all. However, a study carried out by The Office of National Statistics asked people to do just that so that they could survey the salaries of the most common job roles in the UK. And the results are certainly an eye-opener…
While the survey, which was conducted on a whopping 21,563,500 people spans over 400 professions, we’ve whittled it down to the top 100, kicking off with the highest paid earnings.
1. Brokers - £133,677
2. Chief executives and senior officials - £107,703
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers - £90,146
4. Marketing and sales directors - £82,962
5. Advertising and public relations directors - £77,619
6. Legal professionals - £73,425
7. Medical practitioners – £69,463
8. Human resource managers and directors - £56,315
9. Sales accounts and business development managers - £51,576
10. Senior professionals of educational establishments - £49,679
11. Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services - £48,228
12. Business and financial project management professionals – £47,795
13. Train and tram drivers - £47,101
14. Solicitors - £46,576
15. Taxation experts - £46.551
16. Finance and investment analysts and advisers - £45,490
17. Property, housing and estate managers - £44,423
18. Insurance underwriters - £43,487
19. Barristers and judges - £43,368
20. Architects - £43,029
21. Financial accounts managers - £41,389
22. Quantity surveyors - £41,086
23. Information technology and telecommunications professionals - £40,957
24. Programmers and software development professionals - £40,748
25. Construction project managers and related professionals - £40,519
26. Advertising accounts managers and creative directors - £40,510
27. Dental practitioners - £40,268
28. Civil engineers - £40,200
29. Rail transport operatives - £40,060
30. Higher education teaching professionals - £40,054
31. Police officers (sergeant and below) - £38,720
32. Chartered and certified accountants - £38,692
33. Veterinarians - £37,763
34. Arts officers, producers and directors - £37,519
35. Pharmacists - £37,439 39. Paramedics - £36,771
36. Psychologists - £36,495
37. Chartered surveyors - £36,470
38. Rail construction and maintenance operatives - £35,781
39. Crane drivers - £35,458
40. Journalists, newspaper and periodical editors - £34,639
41. Engineering technicians - £34,355
42. Education advisers and school inspectors - £31,655
43. Medical radiographers - £31,521
44. Ophthalmic opticians - £30,834
45. Rail travel assistants - £30,698
46. Electricians and electrical fitters - £30,345
47. Leisure and sports managers - £30,201
48. Probation officers - £30,026
49. Primary and nursery education teaching professionals - £29,908
50. Web design and development professionals - £29,856
51. Marketing associate professionals - £29,797
52. Midwives - £29,529
53. Public relations professionals - £29,488
54. Human resources and industrial relations officers - £29,221
55. Hotel and accommodation managers - £29,161
56. Social workers - £28,745
57. Physiotherapists - £28,560
58. Customer service managers and supervisors - £28,387
59. Product, clothing and related designers - £28,346
60. Plumbers - £27,330
61. Speech and language therapists - £26,765
62. Medical and dental technicians - £26,440
63. Nurses - £26,252
64. Occupational therapists - £26,037
65. Police community support officers - £26,012
66. Graphic designers - £25,952
67. IT engineers - £25,934
68. Authors, writers and translators - £25,767
69. Mechanics and electricians - £25,145
70. Librarians - £24,927
71. Carpenters and joiners - £24,817
72. Bricklayers and masons - £24,790
73. Estate agents and auctioneers - £24,622
74. Finance officers - £24,418
75. Restaurant and catering establishment managers - £23,781
76. Artists - £23,228
77. Farmers - £22,763
78. Ambulance staff (excluding paramedics) - £22,582
79. Painters and decorators - £22,351
80. Archivists and curators - £22,264
81. Bus drivers - £22,176
82. Hairdressing and beauty salon managers - £22,113
83. Laboratory technicians - £21,533
84. Musicians - £21,410
85. Fork-lift truck drivers - £21,345
86. Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks - £20,915
87. Youth and community workers - £20,491
88. Personal assistants and other secretaries – £19,738
89. Bank and post office clerks - £19,557
90. Teachers - £18,604
91. Catering and bar managers - £18,535
92. Legal secretary - £18,425
93. Landscape Gardener - £18,010
94. Telephone salespersons - £17,549
95. Counsellors - £17,526
96. Chefs - £17,513
97. Undertakers - £17,414
98. Street cleaners - £17,402
99. Travel agents - £17,081
100. Veterinary nurses - £16,746
Read More: Beyonce Net Worth: How Much Does She REALLY Earn?
Now, before you had in your notice in favour of pursuing your 30 second-long dream of becoming a broker, it’s worth pointing out that the UK average salary is a more modest £27,271.
How, while we said we decided to cut off the list at the 100 mark, you may have noticed that a few key jobs were missing in that edit. That’s because some of the careers, which are pillars to our society, don’t command a high enough salary to warrant that ranking.
In an unsurprising but unjust turn, some of the most integral jobs in the UK have a salary of £16,000 or less. Senior care workers who look after the majority of our nation’s elderly earn just £16,609. Dental nurses take home £14,788, while care workers receive £12,650 on average per annum.
Teaching assistants, who help guide our nation’s children through their education, are paid on average £11,916 while the nursery assistants we entrust with our little ones care earn £11,734.
Beauticians are paid approximately £11,618 for their services, while hairdressers and barbers can expect to earn £10,019.
Not even reaching the 10k mark are cleaners, waitresses and waiters, and bar staff, who earn £7,919, £7,554 and £7,404 respectively.
Staggering, isn’t it?