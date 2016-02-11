The UK’s Average Wages Have Been Revealed: Where Does Your Career Rank?

Ever wondered what you could earn in a different job, or whether your salary matches up to everyone else in your field? These findings will tell you just that...

Talking about your salary, or asking someone about their earnings, has long been branded as a taboo subject. We are in Britain, after all. However, a study carried out by The Office of National Statistics asked people to do just that so that they could survey the salaries of the most common job roles in the UK. And the results are certainly an eye-opener…

While the survey, which was conducted on a whopping 21,563,500 people spans over 400 professions, we’ve whittled it down to the top 100, kicking off with the highest paid earnings.

1. Brokers - £133,677

2. Chief executives and senior officials - £107,703

3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers - £90,146

4. Marketing and sales directors - £82,962

5. Advertising and public relations directors - £77,619

6. Legal professionals - £73,425

7. Medical practitioners – £69,463

8. Human resource managers and directors - £56,315

9. Sales accounts and business development managers - £51,576

10. Senior professionals of educational establishments - £49,679

11. Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services - £48,228

12. Business and financial project management professionals – £47,795

13. Train and tram drivers - £47,101

14. Solicitors - £46,576

15. Taxation experts - £46.551

16. Finance and investment analysts and advisers - £45,490

17. Property, housing and estate managers - £44,423

18. Insurance underwriters - £43,487

19. Barristers and judges - £43,368

20. Architects - £43,029

21. Financial accounts managers - £41,389

22. Quantity surveyors - £41,086

23. Information technology and telecommunications professionals - £40,957

24. Programmers and software development professionals - £40,748

25. Construction project managers and related professionals - £40,519

26. Advertising accounts managers and creative directors - £40,510

27. Dental practitioners - £40,268

28. Civil engineers - £40,200

29. Rail transport operatives - £40,060

30. Higher education teaching professionals - £40,054

31. Police officers (sergeant and below) - £38,720

32. Chartered and certified accountants - £38,692

33. Veterinarians - £37,763

34. Arts officers, producers and directors - £37,519

35. Pharmacists - £37,439 39. Paramedics - £36,771

36. Psychologists - £36,495

37. Chartered surveyors - £36,470

38. Rail construction and maintenance operatives - £35,781

39. Crane drivers - £35,458

40. Journalists, newspaper and periodical editors - £34,639

41. Engineering technicians - £34,355

42. Education advisers and school inspectors - £31,655

43. Medical radiographers - £31,521

44. Ophthalmic opticians - £30,834

45. Rail travel assistants - £30,698

46. Electricians and electrical fitters - £30,345

47. Leisure and sports managers - £30,201

48. Probation officers - £30,026

49. Primary and nursery education teaching professionals - £29,908

50. Web design and development professionals - £29,856

51. Marketing associate professionals - £29,797

52. Midwives - £29,529

53. Public relations professionals - £29,488

54. Human resources and industrial relations officers - £29,221

55. Hotel and accommodation managers - £29,161

56. Social workers - £28,745

57. Physiotherapists - £28,560

58. Customer service managers and supervisors - £28,387

59. Product, clothing and related designers - £28,346

60. Plumbers - £27,330

61. Speech and language therapists - £26,765

62. Medical and dental technicians - £26,440

63. Nurses - £26,252

64. Occupational therapists - £26,037

65. Police community support officers - £26,012

66. Graphic designers - £25,952

67. IT engineers - £25,934

68. Authors, writers and translators - £25,767

69. Mechanics and electricians - £25,145

70. Librarians - £24,927

71. Carpenters and joiners - £24,817

72. Bricklayers and masons - £24,790

73. Estate agents and auctioneers - £24,622

74. Finance officers - £24,418

75. Restaurant and catering establishment managers - £23,781

76. Artists - £23,228

77. Farmers - £22,763

78. Ambulance staff (excluding paramedics) - £22,582

79. Painters and decorators - £22,351

80. Archivists and curators - £22,264

81. Bus drivers - £22,176

82. Hairdressing and beauty salon managers - £22,113

83. Laboratory technicians - £21,533

84. Musicians - £21,410

85. Fork-lift truck drivers - £21,345

86. Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks - £20,915

87. Youth and community workers - £20,491

88. Personal assistants and other secretaries – £19,738

89. Bank and post office clerks - £19,557

90. Teachers - £18,604

91. Catering and bar managers - £18,535

92. Legal secretary - £18,425

93. Landscape Gardener - £18,010

94. Telephone salespersons - £17,549

95. Counsellors - £17,526

96. Chefs - £17,513

97. Undertakers - £17,414

98. Street cleaners - £17,402

99. Travel agents - £17,081

100. Veterinary nurses - £16,746

Now, before you had in your notice in favour of pursuing your 30 second-long dream of becoming a broker, it’s worth pointing out that the UK average salary is a more modest £27,271.

How, while we said we decided to cut off the list at the 100 mark, you may have noticed that a few key jobs were missing in that edit. That’s because some of the careers, which are pillars to our society, don’t command a high enough salary to warrant that ranking.

In an unsurprising but unjust turn, some of the most integral jobs in the UK have a salary of £16,000 or less. Senior care workers who look after the majority of our nation’s elderly earn just £16,609. Dental nurses take home £14,788, while care workers receive £12,650 on average per annum.

Teaching assistants, who help guide our nation’s children through their education, are paid on average £11,916 while the nursery assistants we entrust with our little ones care earn £11,734.

Beauticians are paid approximately £11,618 for their services, while hairdressers and barbers can expect to earn £10,019.

Not even reaching the 10k mark are cleaners, waitresses and waiters, and bar staff, who earn £7,919, £7,554 and £7,404 respectively.

Staggering, isn’t it?