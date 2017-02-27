Try This Delicious Gluten-Free (And Guilt Free) Pancake Recipe

Not a fan of batter but still want to get flipping on pancake day? Try this delicious gluten-free alternative by health and fitness guru Lorna Jane

If you love pancake day but have an aversion to flour, try whipping up a stack of these gluten-free, protein-filled pancakes by health expert Lorna Jane. Top with strawberries and a drizzle of honey #yum.

PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOC-CHIP PROTEIN PANCAKES

2 medium ripe bananas (400g)

30g natural (unflavoured) protein powder

4 extra large organic eggs (59g)

1⁄2 cup (45g) gluten-free oats

3⁄4 cup (185g) natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon raw honey

1⁄4 cup (60ml) water

2 tablespoons cacao nibs

1 tablespoon coconut oil, to fry

Cashew cream (makes 1 cup)

1 cup (140g) cashews, soaked in water for 1⁄2 hour, drained

1 vanilla bean, scraped or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons water

Extra banana, strawberries and honey to serve

Method

1. Make the cashew cream. Blend the soaked and drained cashews, vanilla and honey together until smooth. Add some water if the cashew cream is too thick or an extra tablespoon honey if too thin.

2. Whisk or blend all of the pancake ingredients together, except the water, cacao nibs and coconut oil, until smooth. Add water while blending to achieve a thick and smooth consistency. Stir through the cacao nibs.

Serves 4, makes 12 pancakes

Lorna Jane's Clean & Simple Eating Cookbook is Available here