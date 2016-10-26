6 Of The Very Best Things To Do This Week

Looking for the best things to do this week? We've got your back...

No plans this week? Here are a few team InStyle suggestions to get you started...

1. UNIQLO Tate Lates

Launching this Friday 28th October, the Tate Modern throws open it's doors after-hours for an evening of art, film, music, talks, and workshops. Think emerging talent in the form of DJs, artists, orators and composers. All events are free, plus there's two-for-one coctkails in all the Tate bars, yes. including the Level 10 Viewing Platform. See Tate.org.uk for all information.

2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's new album Joanne has FINALLY dropped, and yes, it's already topped team InStyle's office playlist. Co-produced by that horns-loving genius Mark Ronson, this new album is a gritty reinvention from the modern queen of well, reinvention. Could we expect anything less? Leaving the poppy stompers firmly at the door, Joanne is Lady Gaga at her rawest. We love.

3. Big Apple Brixton

If you fancy a slice of the Big Apple without having to leave the Victoria line, all you need to do is pop along to Brixton Rooftop for a night of '70s fun. Featuring three themed rooms, all taking a cue from some of New York's most iconic venues (Studio 54, tick), Big Apple Brixton launches its winter pop-up from Thursday 27th. Strictly for fans of cocktails, funk and some serious disco. See BigAppleBrixton.com for more.

4. Illuminations Festival

Boasting a packed programme of events to stimulate and enthral, London's Illuminations festival will be kicking off this Friday with the UK premiere of THE BUG presents 'SIRENS': A Symphony for Foghorn, Bass Drone, Siren and Loud Volume. Other highlights include performances from Let's Eat Grandma, and 'Blackout' - a unique evening of music performed in complete darkness. Experimental. See IlluminationsLondon.com for tickets and info.

5. Before The Flood

Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary Before The Flood makes it's UK premiere at 9pm this Sunday on the National Geographic Channel, presenting a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change. Not only is Leo's delivery on this subject sincere and heartfelt (remember his Oscar acceptance speech?), but the film's powerful message will stay with you long after the final credits roll. Watch it.

6. The Red Barn

Starring Mark Strong and The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki, David Hare's adaptation of the 1968 novella by infamous Belgian crime writer Georges Simenon has now opened at the National Theatre, Lyttelton, and we encourage you to buy tickets as soon as possible. Not only are Strong and Debicki breathtaking in their title roles, but the feel of the play is both dark and tense. It's a thriller, with bloody excellent casting. See NationalTheatre.org.uk for tickets and performances.

Well, what are you waiting for? Have a great week guys...