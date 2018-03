Having that boring old chicken salad for lunch again? Mix it up with these four quick salad recipes you can knock up in a minute

These four delicious salads from The Wellbeing Network take (literally) a minute to make...

60-Second Quinoa Detox Salad

Ingredients

1 Steamed Beetroot

1/4 of a small cucumber

A handful of Mixed baby Leaves (Spinach and Rocket)

A handful of Goji berries

A handful of Walnuts

A handful of Mint

Dressing

2 tbsp of Natural Yogurt

1 tbsp of cold pressed extra virgin olive oil

A pinch of Salt

Read more: 6 simple NutriBullet recipes to try at home...