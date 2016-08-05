5 Instagram Vegan Pudding Recipes You Can Make Tonight

5 Instagram Vegan Pudding Recipes You Can Make Tonight
5 Aug 2016

These vegan desserts looks anything but healthy…But they are!

Being vegan does mean you have to partake in a no-meat, no-egg, no-daily diet, but don’t assume that it also means no fun! Thanks to the powers of Instagram we bring you the most indulgent vegan desserts of the Internet. Surprisignly tasty, super healthy and ohh-so-clean, you can satisfy your sweet tooth by swapping your calorie-loaded cake for any of the following. Chocolate pies? Sticky buns? Maple syrup popsicle? It doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

We also like to think that because you’ve carved off the calories by removing those naughty trans fats and refined sugar you’d also be entitled to have a second helping. So we’re just going to make up some fake health food assumption and presume that that’s totally fine. Ahem....Moving swiftly on.

Whether your trying to impress a foodie friend, a family member, or simply trying out a niche market purely out of interest, we present the most mouthwatering sweet treats that are not only 100% vegan, but 100% delicious.

It’s time to get your bake on with some of the most indulgent deserts around. Check out our top 5 below:

 

@RebeccaYoung: Almond & Chocolate Cookies 

https://instagram.com/p/7Y_-g1GXpO/

 

@Caileighsspace: Sticky Buns

https://instagram.com/p/7ZU21pIu6j/

 

@ChocolateCoveredKatie: Chocolate Infinity Pie

 

https://instagram.com/p/5FuPJyKtLs/

Whipped up a No-Bake Chocolate Infinity Pie from the cookbook to celebrate the super crazy exciting news of my cookbook being selected as one of Amazon's Top 20 Best Cookbooks of 2015!!! 😮⭐️😍❤️ 😁😄⭐️⭐️🍫 As the overabundance of emojis might suggest, I'm completely over the moon right now! It's one of the most fantastic things to happen to me in my entire blogging career, and I cannot stop smiling!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has bought a copy or even to everyone who just reads the blog or follows here on ig! We never expected this incredible amount of success, with the book continuing to sell out in stores and online even months after being published! It is absolutely crazy! THANK YOU!!! I love you guys!

A post shared by Chocolate Covered Katie (@chocolatecoveredkatie) on

 

@AnettVelsberg: Peanut Butter Cups

 

https://instagram.com/p/8TWEQ4MO-8/

 

@FlourishingHealth: Maple Caramel Popsicles

 

 

More Lifestyle

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top