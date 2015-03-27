The Five Best Sports Leggings To Make You (And Your Bum) Look Amazing

LULULEMON – WUNDER UNDERS

lululemon first arrived on our shores last year from North America and since then have created quite a stir with their ‘Wunder Unders’. Although the brand won’t officially say it, A-listers such as Rosie Huntington-Whitely (pictured) swear these leggings give you the perfect bum. Engineered for serious stretch and recovery and with a wide comfort waist band, you can’t go wrong with the wunder under. £82 www.lululemon.com

HEY JO – CASSINI LEGGINGS

Launching in 2012, the creators of Hey Jo London wanted to create a range of leggings that could be worn day and night as well as to the gym. Not just a black or fluoro kind of girl? Hey Jo offers up a whole spectrum of gorgeous colours from Mikado yellow to Cinnabar red. Very on trend! From £105 www.hey-jo.co

BODYISM – OCTAVIA LEGGINGS

Perhaps the most scientific of all the options, Bodyism launches the Octavia leggings last November on NET-A-PORTER’s dedicated fitness site, NET-A-SPORTER. When in contact with the skin, the Emana fabric in the leggings uses bio-active crystals in the microfibers to absorb body heat, and return it in the form of infra-red rays that actually promote collagen synthesis i.e working out in these babies help give smoother skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Oh and reduce muscle fatigue. £130 www.net-a-porter.com

ROXY – PERFORMANCE LEGGINGS

We all know ROXY for their incredible beachwear but did you know they make the most amazing sports leggings? Built in SPF 50 helps protect your skin when exercising in the sun and reflective stripes down the side keep you safe if out at night. Triathlon training? The quick drying material can be worn in water too. We’re loving this jellyfish pattern. £34.99 www.surfdome.com

FREYA – ACTIVE CAPRIS

The design team behind Freya know women’s bodies and their active capri pants show just this. Incredibly lightweight and stretchy, their amazing odour AND moisture control means you can use them multiple times in the gym without washing them all the time. Perfect for today’s busy lifestyle. £42 www.freyalingerie.com