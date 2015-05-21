The Boob Picture That's Gone Viral For All The Right Reasons

When one woman spotted some subtle dimpling on her breast, she decided to share it on Facebook. And then so did everyone else…

Ok so I never thought I'd post a boob picture on Facebook but I thought I would before it gets chopped off next week.... Posted by Lisa Royle on Monday, May 11, 2015

The Internet's full of boob pictures. We all know that. But for once there's a picture of somebody's breast being shared because it could help save lives.

The boob picture in question was taken by, and belongs to, Lisa Royle of Manchester. When Lisa spotted some "very subtle dimples" under her breast, she got checked for breast cancer, and was, unfortuntely, diagnosed with having the disease.

Since then, Lisa has undergone a mastectomy (her husband Craig has said she is now recovering well at home), but before she went into hospital she shared the photo on Facebook to alert other women to the less commonly known signs of breast cancer.

'This is all that I found on my boob. Very subtle dimples underneath that could easily be missed when we're all rushing round getting ready in a morning,' Lisa wrote on Facebook.

'Please take time to look at your boobs. It could save your life.'

So far, the post has been shared over 72,000 times.

Although we are taught to check for lumps, few of us know that dimples and skin irritation are also signs of breast cancer. Other lesser known signs can also include a change in breast size, sore, itchy nipples, swelling in the armpits and upper back pain.

For more information and sings of breast cancer to look out for, visit the NHS breast cancer awareness page