The Best People To Follow For Foodspiration On Instagram

We've rounded up the people making our mouths water with their tasty food pics on Instagram. Oh, and we've also given you a handy quiz to find out whether or not you're a food hipster, too! You're welcome…

Admit it - you follow just as many foodies as fashions on Instagram. You're far more likely to like a picture of some macaroons than of a new handbag. And you're definitely guilty of using your best crockery to style up a meal you're proud of before you take a snap of it - in fact, Zizzi's have found that 25% of diners have taken up to six pictures of their meal, with 10% of people even saying it makes their food taste better. So who are the best people in the UK to follow on Instagram if you're a fan of food? Here are our favourites.

Elly Pear

@ellypear

InStyle's very own food writer may well tempt you in with her penchant for snazzy socks and brogues as well as her delicious cooking. Just try not being tempted to book a trip to Bristol specifically to visit her Pear Cafe to try one of the daily frittatas or one of her famous brownies, and if you're doing the 5:2, you'll love her regular fast day ideas. Oh, and her brilliant new book Fast Days And Feast Days is out in April and we can't wait!

Gizzi Erskine

@gizzierskine

Vintage lover Gizzi gets top marks for her beehive as well as her love of pork crackling (she says the gelatine is good for her skin - sounds good to us!). You'll get loads of inspiration for where to eat out as well as what to cook for yourself, and if you like cats you're in for a treat with pics of adorable kitties Ponzu and Kimchi. Her latest cook book - Skinny Weeks And Weekend Feasts - is out now.

Rosie Birkett

@rosiefoodie

If there's one thing this Instagram account will do, it's make you HUNGRY! Rosie recently published her debut book - A Lot On Her Plate - and as well as having a brilliant Instagram (including pics of her lovely whippet, Cyril) she also has a YouTube channel with recipe ideas.

Hemsley and Hemsley

@hemsleyhemsley

Authors of the book The Art Of Eating Well, creators of their own spiralizer (that's machine that makes vegetables into low-cal pasta) and general all-round babes, these sisters are as inspiring in the Pilates studio as they are in the kitchen.

Frances Quinn

@frances_quinn

The winner of The Great British Bake Off lends her sense of humour to her baking. Head here for amazing rustic wedding cakes, biscuit glasses and, our personal favourite, a massive Club biscuit made for Bombay Bicycle Club (served with Bombay mix #sweetandsavory).

Jackson and Levine

@jacksonandlevine

When they're not busy being TV and radio presenters, multi-talented Laura Jackson and Alice Levine run a supper club and, well, just generally enjoy eating. Their personal accounts are pretty cool too - @laura_jackson_ @thisisalicelevine

Rocket and Squash

@rocketandsquash

Edward Smith heads up this food blog - he's not only a writer, but an illustrator (check out his beautiful food doodles) and Creative Director of Cannon and Cannon (they do cured meat). All of his Insta pics are a work of art (even the ones he didn't draw).

Martin Nordin

@martin_nordin

This Swede's Insta-fodder is basically PROPER GRUB! How about '5hr onion soup on sherry and veal stock with butter fried baguette and melted Gruyere'…? Err, YES PLEASE! (And he's not even a chef - he works for IKEA!)

The Foodie Bugle

@thefoodiebugle

The Foodie Bugle is a GORGEOUS tearoom in Bath (it also has an amazing gift shop; well worth a visit if you're in the area). If you like vintage crockery and mismatched tea towels along with artisan food and drink, this is the account for you.

QUIZ TIME! How hipster is your dinner?

Question 1

You've been put in charge of booking a meal for your friend's birthday. Do you…

a) Go to a bar and get as drunk as possible. You'll get some chips at the end of the night if the birthday girl is hungry.

b) Book a table at the local gastropub. Apparently the waiters wear T-shirts and they do those sharing planks. Food on wood? Brilliant!

c) Feel smug that you don't need to book, because you'll be heading to the latest food-market pop-up in a derelict multi-story car park.

Question 2

What's your favourite cocktail?

a) Does cider and black count?

b) You literally drink nothing but Aperol spritz.

c) You'd much rather have a glass of English sparkling wine thesedays, TBH.

Question 3

You've been asked to bring a dessert to a dinner party. You…

a) Forget, so you buy something from Iceland on the way. If it's good enough for Peter Andre, it's good enough for you.

b) Wheel out the tried and tested Tiramisu recipe. If it ain't broke…

c) Just so happen to have six glass jars (exactly the number of people going to the party) that you can make lemon posset in, plus some dried lavender to garnish. Picture perfect.

Question 4

It's Sunday morning. You…

a) Wake up at 11am with a hangover, then rush to the local caff for a bacon butty and don't own up to anyone that it ever happened.

b) Make a cracking fry-up and put a hastily taken picture of it on Facebook.

c) Roast some mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and goat's cheese, serve it with a poached egg on vintage crockery (artfully arranging the entire table, obvs) before taking your Instagram snap #brunch

IF YOU ANSWERED

Mostly As: Food's not really a priority for you, is it?

Mostly Bs: A+ for effort, but you're about a decade behind, darling.

Mostly Cs: Congrats! You're a food hipster!

Read more about the fashion food revolution in the May issue of InStyle, out now