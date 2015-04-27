The Backlash To Those Protein World Beach Body Ready Adverts Is ON

Over 40,000 people have signed a petition to have Protein World's adverts removed. Are they body shaming or motivational?

https://twitter.com/VagendaMagazine/status/592661546108608514 Two more via @stonecypher. Keep sending them in to us guys! pic.twitter.com/gMDpIGLYZb — The Vagenda Team (@VagendaMagazine) April 27, 2015

If you live in London, or have travelled on the Underground recently, then you're probably well acquainted with the bright yellow Protein World adverts that are plastered on the walls of many stations.

If you haven't been lucky enough to have seen them in the flesh, as it were, then you're probably well aware of them anyway, since they've been at the centre of a Twitter storm these past couple of days.

And it doesn't take a genius to work out why. Posing the question 'Are you beach body ready?' next to a bikini-clad woman and a bottle of pills named the 'weight loss collection', the message Protein World is peddling isn't exactly a positive one.

Clearly more than a little bit narked at the suggestion a woman's (and man's – this isn't a female-only campaign) body needs to be slim and toned to be 'beach ready', Londoners have got out their Sharpies and defaced the adverts with their own remarks and thoughts of the adverts, sharing the results on social media with the hashtag #EachBodyReady.

Bloggers Fiona Longmuir and Tara Costello have taken their protest even further, turning up to the Underground in just their bikinis and sharing their picture on Twitter. The pair are also organising an event in Hyde Park on May 4 for women and men of all shapes and sizes to come and pose in their swimwear for a giant version of the advert.

Over 40,000 people have now signed a Change.org petition asking for the removal of the adverts, but others are in support of them, deeming them motivational and inspiring rather than promoting body shaming.

https://twitter.com/Miss_Rosso/status/592630323835490304 GREAT ADVERT! Proud toned fit body! "@ProteinWorld: Summer is around the corner - Lets get beach body ready!! 😄👍☀️ pic.twitter.com/koVaZzzC0v" — Samantha (@Miss_Rosso) April 27, 2015

Protein World's CEO Arjun Seth believes the dissenters are 'terrorists' and are in a minority. Speaking to Channel 4 News, Seth said he would only take the petition seriously if it reached 1 million signatures.

