The 5 Spring Running Essentials You Need To Maximise Your Workout

It's time to update your winter running outfit with these give springtime hero pieces that'll help you get the most out of your stint...

As the mornings get lighter and the temperature gradually begins to rise (about time too), its time to perk up that dark winter exercise outfit that has kept you warm for the last few months.

Lightweight layers. Pops of colours. Breathable fabrics. Oh and lets talk about those layers again. These are all the things to think about when shopping for new season kit.

I personally like to add some colour which helps perk up my mood and have a few light layers that can be easily removed as I exercise.

So here are my top 5 favourite essential items that will see me through to the summer. Layer up and let's go.

The Best Vest Jacket, £158, Lululemon

This lightweight, transformable 3in1 jacket is a must have for running, rain or shine. Wear it as a jacket when heading off and need to hold on to heat. Then tuck the jacket into the back pocket of the vest when you get too warm. It is light wind and water resistant and has multiple roomy pockets for gloves, keys and other layers. Also comes in a gorgeous silver grey.

Tabata Training Tee, £55, Sweaty Betty

As well as being a fabulous pop of colour, this top is made from breathable sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool while you train but fine enough to add layers over without any bulk. An essential base layer from now until next winter.

gFashion Heathered Mesh 21" Capris, £19.47, GapFit

As the temperature rises so does the length of your legging and this is where the capri comes into play. Hitting at mid calf, this breathable, high-performance fabric keeps you comfortable during your workout by quickly pulling moisture away from skin to keep you dry. There are also mesh panels to allow for increased ventilation. I like the mix of grey and black together.

Dri-Fit 360 Running Arm Sleeves, Nike £22

Bright and highly visible with reflective elements these running arm sleeves are a must have for colder mornings or evening. Made from a sweat-wicking stretch fabric for a snug, comfortable fit that will keep you dry and comfortable.

Elastic bands at top and bottom for a secure them in place and but also makes them easy to remove when your temperature rises and it is time to shed a layer.

Running Top, H&M £24.99

Team this amazing pink zip up top with some grey or black leggings. Perfect layered over a short sleeve t-shirt or worn with just with a sports bra. Its' extra long-sleeves means it can cover the hands if it is cold with essential thumbholes to keep them in place. Fast-drying functional fabric with a small stand-up collar to keep the back of your neck warm.