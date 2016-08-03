Tanya Bakes: How To Make Tanya Burr’s Most Delicious Recipes

Tanya Burr shows us how to bake some of her most delicious recipes

Tanya Burr is the blogger, beauty guru and ingenious baker we can’t stop watching on YouTube, and if you want a taste of her delicious bakes, we’re here to help. Here’s how to make Tanya Burr’s recipes at home…

How to make Tanya Burr’s Rhubarb and Custard Muffins…

‘When I came up with the idea for a rhubarb and custard muffin, I was so excited. Rhubarb crumble with custard is one of my all-time favourite puddings, so to take those flavours and put them inside a soft, pillowy muffin was a no-brainer!’

Makes: 12

Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 25 mins

You will need…

12-hole cupcake/muffin tray

300g rhubarb

35g caster sugar

300g self-raising flour

150g light-brown soft sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

200ml buttermilk

1 egg

2 tsp vegetable oil

100ml ready-made custard

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Line the cupcake/muffin tray with paper cases

2. Wash and chop the rhubarb into chunky pieces, then arrange in a shallow dish and cover with the caster sugar. Set aside to macerate for 15 minutes.

3. Mix together the flour and brown sugar, then add the vanilla extract, buttermilk, egg and vegetable oil and combine to form a smooth batter. Add the rhubarb, reserving 12 pieces to decorate, and fold through the mixture.

4. Divide half of the batter between the muffin cases, then top each one with a spoonful of custard. Carefully add the remaining batter to each case to cover the custard, then pop a rhubarb piece on top of each muffin.

5. Bake for 25 minutes until risen and golden, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.

How to make Tanya Burr’s Salted Caramel Brownies…

‘The combination of chocolate and salted caramel makes for the best partners in crime. These brownies are mouthwateringly luscious. I love to eat them in the afternoon with a cup of tea or warm them in the oven and serve them alongside salted caramel ice- cream for pudding. Trust me, this will become your staple brownie recipe!’

Makes: 16 - 20

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

You will need…

30 × 20cm baking tin

200g butter

300g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped

300g golden caster sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

160g plain flour

60g cocoa powder

1 tin Carnation caramel

1 teaspoon sea salt flakes

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/GM4. Line the baking tin with greaseproof paper.

2. Melt the butter and dark chocolate in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water.

3. Remove the bowl from the pan. Whisk the sugar into the melted chocolate and butter, then add the eggs and vanilla extract and whisk well until light and bubbly.

4. Carefully fold in the flour and cocoa powder, trying to knock out as little air as possible.

5. Pour half of the mixture into the baking tin, then pour over the tin of caramel, spread evenly and sprinkle with the sea salt flakes. Pour over the remaining chocolate mixture and bake for 20–25 minutes. Don’t worry if it has a slight wobble – it will continue to cook as it cools and will become nice and fudgy.

6. Allow to cool completely in the tin, then turn out and cut into squares.

How to make Tanya Burr’s Cornflake Choc Chip Cookies…

‘These cookies are a happy texture explosion in your mouth! The crunch of the cornflakes with the soft gooey cookie dough is so good’

Makes: 12 large cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

You will need…

200g unsalted butter, softened

300g golden caster sugar

1 large egg

300g self-raising flour

200g milk chocolate chips

80g cornflakes

pinch of sea salt

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/GM6. Line two baking trays with greaseproof paper

2. Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, then whisk in the egg until smooth.

3. Add the flour, chocolate chips, cornflakes and sea salt to form a dough. Divide into 12 balls.

4. Squash the balls down onto the baking tray leaving plenty of space between each cookie, as they will spread in the oven.

5. Bake for 10–12 minutes, until the cookies are golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

How to make Tanya Burr’s Nanny’s Apple Pie…

‘Growing up my nanny always used to cook apple pie for us for Sunday lunch. Out of the whole family, I was the most crazy about this pie and always looked forward to it. It really is incredible’

Serves: 8

Prep time: 40 minutes

Chilling time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

You will need…

25cm pie dish

340g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

110g cold vegetable fat

60g cold butter, plus extra for greasing

5 cooking apples

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 egg, beaten

Ice-cream, cream or custard, to serve

1. In a bowl, mix the flour, fat and butter with your fingers until crumbly. Add 6 tablespoons of water and mix together to make a ball of pastry. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/GM6.

3. Peel and chop the apples into bite-sized chunks and put in a pan with a tablespoon of water and the sugar. Cook over a high heat for 10 minutes until the apples are soft. Set aside to cool.

4. Take the pastry from the fridge, and divide into two pieces, one slightly bigger than the other.

5. Grease the pie dish and roll out the larger piece of pastry on a floured surface into a circle large enough to overhang the dish. Place in the dish so the pastry hangs over the edge. Fill with the apple and brush the edges with egg.

6. Roll out the smaller piece of pastry into a circle that sits easily on top, then crimp the sides to attach the top and bottom. Trim off the excess pastry. Pierce a hole in the top to let out the steam, and brush the pastry with egg. If you like, cut out a few leaves with the excess pastry to make a pretty design for the top. Secure with water and brush with egg as before.

7. Bake for 20 minutes, turning down the oven to 170°C/325°F/GM3 for the last 10 minutes until the pie is golden brown. Serve with ice-cream, cream or custard.

Tanya Bakes by Tanya Burr is published by Michael Joseph, £16.99