MAKE: Tanya Burr’s Mouth-Watering Apple Pie Recipe (That's Not Just For Sundays)

Tanya Burr is a domestic goddess: it’s official. With a YouTube empire and now a mouth-watering baking book to her name (you can make more of Tanya Burr's recipes here), who better to give us her Nanny’s recipe for everyone’s favourite classic pud, apple pie? Warning: this WILL make you hungry.

How to make Tanya Burr’s Nanny’s Apple Pie…

Serves: 8

Prep time: 40 minutes

Chilling time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

You will need…

A 25cm pie dish

340g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

110g cold vegetable fat

60g cold butter, plus extra for greasing

5 cooking apples

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 egg, beaten

Ice-cream, cream or custard, to serve

‘Growing up my nanny always used to cook apple pie for us for Sunday lunch. Out of the whole family, I was the most crazy about this pie and always looked forward to it. It really is incredible’

1. In a bowl, mix the flour, fat and butter with your fingers until crumbly. Add 6 tablespoons of water and mix together to make a ball of pastry. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/GM6.

3. Peel and chop the apples into bite-sized chunks and put in a pan with a tablespoon of water and the sugar. Cook over a high heat for 10 minutes until the apples are soft. Set aside to cool.

4. Take the pastry from the fridge, and divide into two pieces, one slightly bigger than the other.

5. Grease the pie dish and roll out the larger piece of pastry on a floured surface into a circle large enough to overhang the dish. Place in the dish so the pastry hangs over the edge. Fill with the apple and brush the edges with egg.

6. Roll out the smaller piece of pastry into a circle that sits easily on top, then crimp the sides to attach the top and bottom. Trim off the excess pastry. Pierce a hole in the top to let out the steam, and brush the pastry with egg. If you like, cut out a few leaves with the excess pastry to make a pretty design for the top. Secure with water and brush with egg as before.

7. Bake for 20 minutes, turning down the oven to 170°C/325°F/GM3 for the last 10 minutes until the pie is golden brown. Serve with ice-cream, cream or custard.

Tanya Bakes by Tanya Burr is published by Michael Joseph, £16.99

