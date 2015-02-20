Sweaty Betty X Richard Nicoll: The Fashion Forward Fitness Collab That Will Spice Up Your Gym Kit

Richard Nicoll, incredible London designer, and Sweaty Betty, the ultimate women's fitness brand, have collaborated to create a new exciting, fashion-forward capsule collection. Fusing Nicoll's design aesthetics with the practicalities of the Sweaty Betty brand, this range is the perfect go-to for the fashion conscious, fitness savvy modern woman.

The collection was first showcased in September on the runway at London Fashion Week and was described by Sweaty Betty's creative director as 'the perfect mix between innovation and playful elegance'.

Consisting of mainly separates, the collection oozes cool with a delicate colour palette of pastels (lilac is the must-wear colour of SS15), neutrals and flashes of metallic, making sure you will always be seen when on the road.

Layer the metallic jacket over your work wear if you are heading straight to the gym, or chuck on one of the knitted jumpers on a cold Sunday afternoon. This collection is multipurpose and can as easily be worked into your day-to-day wardrobe as it can your gym bag.

Pastel polka dots on shorts and sports bra will add an exciting edge to your fitness wardrobe, and while this collection can easily be mixed in with anything you already own, it's affordable price points make a head-to-toe look pretty desirable.

My favourite piece: The white sporty body. Wear under shorts for a summer run (though it's hard to imagine when it snowing outside) or under a tennis skirt for Wimbledon season. For this weather, treat it as a thermal layer and layer under the slouchy knit with a metallic gilet on top. Whatever your favourite piece, buy it, love it and mix it up.

The Sweaty Betty X Richard Nicoll is available in selected stores and online at sweatybetty.com from the 12th March 2015.

Don't miss it. This is laidback luxe for your fitness wardrobe.

Interview FINAL2 from Anomalous Visuals on Vimeo.