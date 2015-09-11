Can You Lose Weight By Staring At The Sun? These Women Think So...

We're pretty confused by the latest weight loss trend to sweep Hong Kong, but have NASA really confirmed it works? Here's what you need to know about sun-gazing...

A group of women in Hong Kong have been spotted soaking up the sunshine on Sam Ka Village beach, and while we’d love to swap places with them right now (hello late summer holiday), they’re not trying to get a tan. Believe it or not, these women think that staring at the sun will help them lose weight, and that eventually they won’t need to eat at all. Yep, we’re not joking – welcome to sun-gazing.

Sun-gazing has a set routine in Hong Kong - these women head to the beach in the early morning and afternoon, whip off their shoes, grab those all important sunglasses (you should never stare directly at the sun, btw, as you could genuinely go blind) and set an alarm on their phone, absorbing solar rays so that they won’t need to absorb calories from food.

Beginners start by staring at the sun for 10 seconds, and add another 10 seconds every day. After nine months, you should be able to stare at the sun for 44 minutes each session. That might be a little difficult here in rainy England…

Speaking to Hong Kong’s Coconut magazine, one dieter explained how they “practice sun-gazing as a substitute for eating. Some of us who have finished the therapy now eat less, and others don’t have to eat at all”.

Crazy, right? We’re all for getting fit, but is sun-gazing actually the real deal? The practice has been happening for longer than you might think; sometimes done as a spiritual or religious activity, people in the 1900s started catching some rays as an alternative therapy, though we’re not sure what for.

The internet even seems to think that NASA are fully behind sun-gazing as a way to lose weight, but NASA’s original stats are suspiciously absent and we’re not so sure that after millenniums of evolution, we wouldn’t already know this by now.

Hong Kong, we love you, but may we suggest working out like Millie Mackintosh or Jennifer Lopez instead?