Orange-Scented Summer Fruit Shortcake? Don't Mind If We Do...

Ibiza is on the cusp of a food revolution - and we are currently in love with Anne Sijmonsbergen's first recipe book to showcase the vibrant cuisine of the renowned White Isle. Lucky for us, she was happy to share just a few of her favourite recipes with us, including this delicious orange-scented summer fruit shortcake with chantilly cream.

This is a recipe designed specifically to showcase Ibiza’s wonderful early summer fruit. Not too sweet, not too rich, it’s traditional Ibiza in its spareness. The elements around the fruit are simple, designed to let the fruit shine. Have it for a light dessert or a fabulous weekend breakfast. Be short with the sugar, it’s not meant to be overly sweet. If the flavour of the fruit needs a little help, add a little lemon juice.

Ingredients (makes 6 large biscuits):

250g (9oz) plain flour, plus extra for dusting

1⁄2 tsp fine salt

1 tbsp baking powder

300ml (11fl oz) double cream

Finely grated zest of 1⁄4 large orange, plus extra for decorating

60g (21⁄2oz) unsalted butter, melted

For the chantilly cream:

120ml (41⁄2fl oz) whipping cream

1 tbsp caster sugar

Splash Grand Marnier

For the summer fruit compote:

175g (6oz) strawberries, hulled and thickly sliced

175g (6oz) mulberries

175g (6oz) cherries, pitted and halved

3 tbsp caster sugar, or to taste

For the syrup:

50g (2oz) caster sugar

1 tbsp Grand Marnier

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F), gas mark 5 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

2. To make the orange-scented shortcake biscuits, sift together the flour, salt and baking powder into a bowl. Add the cream and orange zest and stir gently until a ball forms.

3. Lightly knead the ball of dough 3–4 times on a floured work surface, with floured hands, then leave it to rest for 5 minutes.

4. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to a thickness of 2cm (3⁄4in) and cut out rounds with a 4cm (11⁄2in) cutter. Gather the remnants, roll out and re-cut until you have used all the dough.

5. Place the biscuits on the lined baking tray, brush with melted butter, sprinkle with extra orange zest and bake for 10–12 minutes, until puffed and pale golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

6. To make the Chantilly cream, whip the cream with a hand mixer in a stainless-steel bowl until it froths, then add the sugar and Grand Marnier and beat for 2–3 minutes until soft peaks form. Transfer to the fridge until ready to serve.

7. To make the summer fruit compote, gently combine the fruit and sugar in a bowl. Set aside to macerate for 30 minutes.

8. For the syrup, boil 50ml (2fl oz) water and the sugar in a small saucepan then reduce the heat and simmer until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat, add the Grand Marnier and leave to cool. Taste, adding more liqueur if you like.

9. To assemble, slice the cooled shortcake biscuits in half horizontally. Poke holes in both sides with a toothpick and drizzle over some of the syrup. Dollop Chantilly cream over the base, add a spoon of the compote and arrange the top half of the biscuit on top. Serve immediately.

Eivissa by Anne Sijmonsbergen is published by Harper Collins, £20. Photography by David Munns.