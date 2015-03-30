Stylish Workout Gear That'll Make You Look Forward To Hitting The Gym

Step away from your boyfriend's baggy old teeshirt and inject some cool into your gym wardrobe. Fashion expert Antonia O'Brien shows how you can do it.

Antonia O'Brien is a fashion writer and TV host

I frequently wrestle (not literally) with getting myself to the gym because I am a pathological procrastinator.

Excuses range from ‘I can always go tomorrow’ to ‘I must organise my receipts.’

The thing is I know how fantastic I feel after a workout: I love sweating like a pig but feeling like a fox at my local Virgin Active. It is this idea of feeling like a fox that keeps me updating my workout wardrobe with every new season, because let’s be honest, sometimes if nothing else gets you to your spin class, your new neon Nike Airs will...

Sports bra

It is so important to choose a sports bra that supports you properly. I have zip-front, clasp-back and jersey styles but my top tip is to jump on the spot in the dressing room to see how the bra supports your bounce before you buy. Whether you fancy a bit of neon Nike, H&M grey marl or Sweaty Betty’s high-resistance support, it really is a case of trial and error to find what works for you.

Nike, £20

H&M, £9.99

Sweaty Betty, £35

Vest

We have all gone to a class in an old teeshirt and remembered that cotton is the most suffocating and sweaty fabric to work out in. I’m always keeping up-to-date with fitness blogs to find the lightest and most breathable designs to keep me cool. My current go-to is a classic Nike running vest: with its racer back, mesh inserts and longline length it is the hardest-working item in my wardrobe. However you don't have to invest in big brands or designer gym labels, H&M also does great sportswear.

Nike, £35

Leggings

I’ve always been loyal to hip-to-hem leggings, whether I'm running outside or spinning in the gym (especially after one very uncomfortable spin-class in cut-offs leggings.) My go-to brands are those that I have now worn for years: Nike and Adidas. With leggings (full-length or ¾) choose a design in a dark block colour or small print for a slimming effect. I love neon but not on my hips and bottom. My recent discovery is Adidas by Stella McCartney’s loose-fit jersey pants, which are ideal for taking me to and from the gym in slouchy style.

Adidas by Stella McCartney, £75

Outerwear

Hoodie or sweatshirt? Personally, I can’t have enough hoodies because of their comfort and ease when I am both en-route to the gym and in-class. When you're hot, cold, sweating or caught in the rain, the hoodie is your workout friend because it can be worn in a multitude of ways. My current collection includes a beaten up red Adidas three stripe, American Apparel favourite and a sleek new Lululemon design which is the perfect loose and lightweight fit.

Lululemon, £88

Trainers

Trainers have been elevated from gym floor to catwalk with the emergence of platform trainers by Isabel Marant, street-style couture at Chanel and the increasing acceptability of Nike Airs and Stan Smiths in the office (depending on your job!) For me, trainers are the stylish seal of your workout gear because they can add a flash of neon, cool print or sexy branding to your gym kit. On my wish-list at the moment? A pair of Nike’s ultra-light Air Max Thea Jacquard trainers, which are great for both weight and breathability.

Nike, £95

Read more from Antonia O'Brien here or follow her on twitter and instagram (@antoniaobrien)

Hunting for a new sports bra? Read this first...